Annovis Bio to Present Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 Highlighting Positive Clinical Outcomes from Its Two Phase 2a Trials

Berwyn, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – July 2, 2021) – Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, with data from two phase 2 studies showing its lead compound improves cognition in AD patients and motor function in PD patients, today announced that its abstract has been accepted at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), which will be held online and in-person July 26-30, 2021.

Article content

Annovis Bio’s lead drug candidate, ANVS401, will be featured in a poster presentation: Positive Clinical Outcomes in Two Phase 2a Studies: ADAS-Cog in Alzheimer’s and MDS-UPDRS in Parkinson’s patients plus Markers of Toxic Cascade that Leads to Nerve Cell Death.

Previously, Annovis Bio reported that AD patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 11 (ADAS-Cog11); PD patients treated with ANVS401 showed statistically significant motor function improvement as measure by the MDS-UPDRS. Additionally, in a test that measures speed and accuracy, AD and PD patients both responded with a statistically significant increase in correctly coded fields. The company also measured inflammatory factors and found statistically significant lowering of these factors. These tests were part of the Company’s ongoing Phase 2a study in AD and PD patients.

In addition to its presentation, Annovis Bio is a platinum sponsor of AAIC and will host a panel discussion and a dinner. Annovis’ presentation and panel discussion will be available for 30 days on the AAIC conference website.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We have two ongoing Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/ PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com.