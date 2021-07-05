Aurania Resources Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2021) – Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) (“Aurania” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for July 6, 2021.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Aurania Resources President & Director Dr. Richard Spencer, followed by a Q & A session moderated by Noble Senior Research Analyst, Mark Reichman, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for July 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.

Noble’s research, as well as news and advanced market data on Aurania Resources, is available on Channelchek.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com