The Antibody Response Induced by Defence Therapeutics AccuVAC-PT001 Vaccine Cross-Reacts with All Tested SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2021) – Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (“ Defence ” or the “ Company “), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce, as an update of it’s May 31 st , 2021 press release, that sera isolated from AccuVAC-PT001-vaccinated animals cross-reacts with the Spike protein of several SARS-CoV-2 variants. More specifically, generated antibodies bind the RBD domains (responsible for binding human ACE2 receptors in human cells) of the Californian, South African, Brazilian and UK strains with the highest efficacy observed against the Delta variant (Indian).

“This virus is evolving very rapidly as a means to escape induced immunity and to infect a wider range of hosts. Defence Therapeutics is committed to develop an effective vaccine capable of targeting all current and future emerging variants. The data obtained with AccuVAC-PT001 not only demonstrates evidence that the vaccine is efficient against newly detected variants, but it also highlights the importance of continuing investigating the efficacy of the vaccine against new emerging variants to tailor better and more targeted vaccination strategies,” said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence.

Defence is showing effective infection blockade of the parental strain. Additional studies are currently underway in the lab to investigate the neutralization potency of generated antibodies against all variant strains with special focus to the Delta variant. Results will be released upon completion.

Defence is actively pursuing both its preclinical and clinical COVID program and is proactively working on a second-generation booster/supportive vaccine formulation capable of addressing both viral transmission and immune escape in case the virus continues to evolve overtime.

Additional Information:

The Company makes no express or implied claims that it has developed a vaccine to treat COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence’s VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.