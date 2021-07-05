This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Xigem Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

Xigem Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that the Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options (the “Options“) to members of the Company’s Advisory Board pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.325 for a period of five years and will vest immediately. The Options were granted on July 5, 2021 by Xigem’s Board of Directors. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Xigem Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Xigem Technologies Corporation Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the Company’s patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments. www.xigemtechnologies.com Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Xigem undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Xigem, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Xigem believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Xigem’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Xigem disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com

Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies www.xigemtechnologies.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89402 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston