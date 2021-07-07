This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







StrikePoint Gold Commences Drilling at the High-Grade Willoughby Gold-Silver Property

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2021) – StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP)(OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an initial 3,000 metre drilling program at its 100%-owned Willoughby property located east of the mining town of Stewart, British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

Article content StrikePoint’s President and CEO, Shawn Khunkhun states, “Based on the geological breakthrough that identified precious metal-rich massive sulphides in recent drilling and surface sampling programs, our goal for 2021 is to connect the multiple, high-grade zones that comprise the large, gold-silver rich mineralizing system at Willoughby. With surface mapping and prospecting underway, as well as a second drill to be mobilized shortly to our exceptional high-grade Porter Silver Property, StrikePoint will be one of the most active discovery-focused explorers in the Golden Triangle this season.” The Willoughby drilling program will step out from 2020’s high grade drill intercepts (See StrikePoint News Release February 3, 2021, 10.0 g/t Gold over 7.72 meters), as well as target extensions of mineralization along strike at the Edge Zone, identified during the 2020 surface sampling program and test the extension along strike to the southeast of the mineralized horizon with the objective of connecting multiple mineralized zones that form a northwest trend, the common orientation for the large, Jurassic gold-silver deposits in the Golden Triangle. Willoughby Gold Project Willoughby is located along the eastern margin of the Cambria Icefield, approximately seven kilometres east of the advanced-staged Red Mountain deposit that was recently acquired by Ascot Resources from IDM Mining. The property is underlain by Upper Triassic Stuhini rocks and Lower Jurassic Hazelton volcano-sedimentary rocks that have been intruded by an early Jurassic-aged hornblende-feldspar porphyry, similar to and potentially comagmatic with the Goldslide Intrusive suite at Red Mountain. Intrusive-related mineralized zones consist of primary pyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, native gold. Multiple, high-grade and dissminated gold and silver mineralized zones have been identified to-date on the Property.

Article content Qualified Person The Qualified Person for this news release for National Instrument 43-101 is Marilyne Lacasse, P. Geo, Technical Consultant to StrikePoint Gold. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. Figure 1. Plan view of the proposed 2021 drilling at the Edge Zone at Willoughby. To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/89404_a4d65991240db926_001full.jpg In addition to drilling, field work at Willoughby will also include detailed field mapping and chip sampling, following up on high-grade 2020 season surface results (See New Release December 13, 2020, up to 37.3 g/t Gold at Willoughby). Figure 2. 2020 field photo of the massive sulphide mineralization at the Edge zone. To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/89404_a4d65991240db926_002full.jpg About StrikePoint StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on discovering high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in BC’s Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade Porter Silver Project and the high-grade Willoughby gold-silver Property, adjacent to Red Mountain gold deposit. The company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

Article content ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. “Shawn Khunkhun” Shawn Khunkhun

Chief Executive Officer and Director

604-602-1440

sk@strikepointgold.com Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management’s best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89404 #distro

