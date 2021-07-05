Casa Minerals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2021) – Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”) is pleased to announce it has closed an initial tranche of $223,124 of is announced $500,000 non-brokered private placement (the “ Private Placement “) announced by news release dated June 22, 2021.

The initial tranche is comprised of 1,014,200 units of the Company (each a “Unit“) at a price of $0.22 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share (the “Shares”) and one Share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for a period of 12 months warrants at $0.30 per shares. The warrants shall be subject to an acceleration clause. If the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is greater than $0.45 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the Company may, at its sole option, elect to provide notice (the “Acceleration Notice”) to the holders of the Warrants, which Acceleration Notice may be provided by news release, that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 30 days from the date of the Acceleration Notice (the “Accelerated Expiry Date”). In such instance, all Warrants that are not exercised prior to the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date. All securities issued in conjunction with the initial tranche closing have a hold period of 4 four months and one day.

The proceeds of the private placements will be used towards funding exploration programs on the Pitman and Arsenault Projects in British Columbia, Canada, as well as exploration at the Congress Mine, Arizona, USA and a portion will be used for general and administrative expenses.

Closing of this Private Placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.