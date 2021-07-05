Upco International Inc. Presents Interim Financial Statement for First Quarter 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2021) – Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Upco”) is pleased to inform shareholders of the Interim FS 2021 first Quarter result. These documents can be accessed from the SEDAR web site at www.sedar.com .

Overview

The Company started the fiscal year 2021 with a clear objective to start making Revenue and reach the Breakeven as fast as possible.

Results of Operations – First Quarter – Three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 2020

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company incurred a net comprehensive loss of $152,725 (2020 -$312,328), again a reduction of 49% compared to previous period.

Overall revenue has increased from prior periods due to the company restarting its Wholesale Telecom business. Going forward, the Company strongly believes that the messenger application, together with its new functionalities mentioned (“UpcoPay”) will scale up and revenue will clearly increase.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $ 6,903 compared to $2,697 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 with a Gross Margin above 30%. The Company could only book revenue for the last week of March since a full reorganization took place beforehand.

Liquidity

As at March 31, 2021, the Company had positive working capital of $1,475,160 (December 31, 2020 – working capital deficit of $ 511,667) and a cash position of $1,821,800 (December 31, 2020 – $5,134).

Andrea Pagani, Upco International Inc CEO, said: “The result of the last year in controlling expenditure, reducing liabilities, renegotiating contracts all agreement brought a tangible result that will definitively change the value of our company, with a strong cash position and an operational team that is working. We will reach significant milestones going forward.”