Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses Calling on Government to Protect Travel and Tourism in Canada

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2021) – WHAT: Representing Canada’s hardest hit sectors (including tourism, arts, culture, events, and hospitality), the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses is calling on the federal government to cancel the decrease in CEWS and CERS funding to protect these sectors from the near-certain financial crisis they face.

WHO:Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada

Philip Mondor, President, Tourism HR Canada

WHEN & WHERE: An in-person event and Virtual Press Option available Tuesday July 6, 2021

LIVE

Ottawa, Ontario

LOCATION: Junction of Sparks and Elgin Streets

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

10:00 a.m. EDT

IN CASE OF RAIN OR LIGHTNING THE LIVE EVENT WILL BE CANCELLED AND THE VIRTUAL EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT 11:15 A.M. AS PLANNED.

Virtual ZOOM Press Option

Virtual Press Conference via Zoom 11:15 a.m. EDT

Media are required to pre- register for the event

Register for the virtual press conference here:https://tiac-aitc-ca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T7rpKY6-ROa5_YQ6Oeal8Q

Comments will be delivered in English, but French questions are welcomed.

WHY: Tourism and travel was the first hit, hardest hit, and will be the last to recover. If businesses in the hardest-hit sectors are allowed to fall victim to the CEWS and CERS withdrawal, staggered travel and tourism reopening, and Canadians’ unavoidable urge to exit the country in cold months, we will see the loss of our vibrant tourism and travel industry.

– 30 –

About the Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses

Established in September 2020, the Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses is an industry-driven coalition that represents the hundreds of businesses in tourism, travel, arts and culture, events and festivals, motor coach, accommodations and hospitality, and Indigenous tourism experiences impacted by the pandemic.

Media Inquiries:

Sophie Normand, sophie@impactcanada.com 613-407-4294

