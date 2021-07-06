AXIA Partners with Cardoro for Payment Card Product Line
The new card solution will result in even greater usage and benefits for the AXIA Ecosystem
Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2021) – The AXIA Project has announced its partnership with fintech company Cardoro. The partnership will allow for AXIA Capital Bank members to embed AXIA Coin inside a global payment product, utilizing card products in a more innovative manner than most financial institutions and expand the utility that is offered within the AXIA Ecosystem.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8033/89515_56d386fb243c095c_001full.jpg
“As AXIA continues to grow its inclusive ecosystem there will be the continual expansion of services and offerings provided to AXIA community members to not only make it easier to integrate AXIA Coin as a preferred medium of exchange, but receive even greater benefits from its usage and value creation properties. The card solutions offered by Cardoro allow for convenient payments made with AXIA Coin and are another example of how individuals and businesses can incorporate everything AXIA has to offer in their day to day lives,” – AXIA Founder Nick Agar.
AXIA is expected to integrate Cardoro’s services into the AXIA Ecosystem, specifically for members of the AXIA Capital Bank platform. The digital bank’s recent launch opened up possibilities for participants on AXIA’s network to receive a variety of financial benefits and incentives, including 12% annual compound interest on deposits held in AXIA Coin. The project will now collaborate with Cardoro to integrate its solutions for physical & virtual card issuing, external host authorization, card processing, and cardholder portal & mobile app.
“We’re excited to be able to collaborate with the AXIA Ecosystem with our services. AXIA is bringing about a financial revolution and we hope to be part of making it even more accessible to people,” – CEO Ken Sproule.
AXIA’s work with Cardoro is part of a series of strategic partnerships to expand the launch of its inclusive financial ecosystem. The project has been working with leaders in the fintech and blockchain industries to introduce a new ecosystem that delivers value for users and banks the unbanked.
About AXIA
AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.
About Cardoro
Cardoro is a Singapore-based fintech company building the world’s first fully integrated technology stack for organisations looking to launch card-based solutions to its global client base. It makes prepaid card products accessible by taking the latest trends and adding them to an existing base of card management tools, all accessible through multiple API endpoints and cloud technology.
Media Contact:
Robert Penington
Robert@thronepr.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89515
