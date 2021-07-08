ScreenPro Completes 18,500 COVID-19 Tests in June

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2021) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on COVID-19 testing numbers for the month of June. The Company provided services to production companies in Toronto and Vancouver and completed approximately 18,500 tests in June.

The company continues to have success with the 1copy™ COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit, (“1drop”) supplied by Datametrex AI Limited. The manufacturer, 1drop Inc., has confirmed that the 1drop can identify the new variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, now circulating worldwide, which is vital to stem the many variants including the Delta variant that are spreading locally in Canada.

The highly contagious Delta variant is the fastest and fittest coronavirus strain yet, and it will “pick off” the most vulnerable people, especially in places with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, World Health Organization officials have warned.

“With multiple mutant variants spreading rapidly around the world, we believe that it will continue growing the COVID-19 screening business. People will need to be vigilant and test regularly to minimize the threat,” said Andrew Ryu, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.