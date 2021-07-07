This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2021) – PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), is pleased to announce it has filed an International PCT application on July 1, 2021, entitled “Peptides and uses thereof”, application number PCT/AU2021/050707 with the aim of seeking protection for certain peptides and their use in pain management. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. PreveCeutical Files International Patent Application for its Dynorphin Peptides Back to video

Article content There is a need for the development of new drugs that are effective in pain management, while also having fewer side-effects, in particular dependence and tolerance, and greater in vivo stability. There is also a need for a larger selection of pain management drugs to choose from. This invention is predicated, at least in part, on the discovery of peptidic dynorphin analogues that have selective activity in relation to opioid receptors and have improved stability in vivo, allowing longer-lasting pain management. The International patent application is to protect the dynorphin peptide research that appears to show the most potential for further development as an alternative therapeutic agent to the current opioids, such as morphine, in the management of pain. PreveCeutical’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, commented, “In the current times of opioid crisis, it is very necessary to have a natural mechanism for analgesia as an alternate for a painkiller to opioids such as morphine, which can have significant side effects including constipation, sedation, respiratory depression, dependence and tolerance. We are very excited and pleased that our program has identified peptides that can potentially address the much-needed alternative for an opioid for opioids such as morphine.” Although PreveCeutical believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate or successful.

Article content About PreveCeutical PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector. With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs. For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer For further information, please contact: Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669

Or Investor Relations ir@preveceutical.com Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, including, without limitation, matters related to the Company’s current and planned research and development programs, including the Analgesic Program, the Company’s anticipated business plans and its prospect of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding the Company, including expected growth, results of operations, including the Company’s research and development activities, performance, industry trends, growth opportunities, and that the Company will be able to obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities, retain and attract qualified research personnel and obtain and/or maintain the necessary intellectual property rights it needs to carry out its future business activities.

Article content Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the Analgesic Program, complexities and delays in connection with research and development activities and the actual results of research and development activities, and the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialize therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, execute its proposed business plans, pursue business partnerships, complete its research and product development programs as planned, including the Analgesic Program, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the healthcare and cannabis industries in Canada may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, and assumptions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company’s filings are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89621 #distro

