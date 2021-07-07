Greenbriar Announces the Sage Ranch Planning Commission Meeting

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2021) – Greenbriar (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) is very pleased to announce the USD $480 Million – 995 unit Sage Ranch sustainable housing project located in Southern California is scheduled for Planning Commission approval at 6pm on July 12th, 2021. City Staff recommends approval of the project.

Article content The 496 page Planning Commission agenda and Staff Report including the extensive Environmental Impact Report, is available to download at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07122021-178. Sage Ranch is a much needed USD $480 Million, 995 house sustainable sub-division. Non-dilutionary bank construction financing will be provided at the project level. Further the USDA and other federal agencies can provide 30 to 38 year sub (2%) two percent home purchase mortgages requiring only a 3% down payment, making the mortgage payments to assist professional families, seniors and single occupants an affordable home ownership package that is less expensive than renting. Greenbriar owns the 995 unit project without any debt, being one of the only projects of this size in the USA, to own 995 lots debt-free. Greenbriar has been invested in this project since 2011. In attendance on July 12 to support the construction for this project, will be our architects, engineers and senior military leadership to back this housing for the massive government aviation projects and its professional families, both uniformed and civilians located nearby. Greenbriar congratulates the City and the community for enabling Sage Ranch to have the lowest carbon footprint of any housing project of this size in the USA. Immediately adjacent Sage Ranch are a High School, Middle School and Elementary School, eliminating automobile travel for education and sports. Contained within Sage Ranch are 9 parks, swimming pool, clubhouse, soccer and tennis courts. Greenbriar will have the appropriate certification agencies document and register the carbon credits created by the offsetting of millions of tons of CO2 emissions. Sage Ranch is also a short 5 block walk to the historic downtown.

Article content Sage Ranch has engaged Paul Morris-Forward Living Keller Williams to lead the sales effort. We already have over 250 homes as a purchase request. Paul Morris is a significant Keller Williams’ Regional Owner and Regional Director for 3 California Regions (Central, South Central & Southern California), where he has oversight of 36 offices and more than 8,400 realtors who close more than $18 billion in sales volume per year. In addition, as CEO of Forward Living, Paul has grown his own offices to become Keller Williams’ #1 Franchisee outside of Texas with ownership in 9 offices and with more than 3,400 realtors and $8.2 billion in annual closed volume. Paul and his team have led Keller Williams Realty to the #1 spot for Market Share in Los Angeles City, Los Angeles County and Beverly Hills. Real Trends 500 ranks Paul’s group as the 24th largest real estate brokerage firm by volume in the U.S. and the 2020 Swanepoel 200 ranked Paul as the 64th most powerful person in residential real estate in the U.S. Keller Williams awarded Paul the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award, he is quoted in Gary Keller’s Millionaire Real Estate Investor book, and is a part of the Keller Williams Master Faculty. Paul is the author of the New York Times Bestselling book Wealth Can’t Wait (www.wealth.org). Paul embodies servant leadership and we are proud to be in business with him. Paul is a prolific entrepreneur, real estate investor, author, trainer, and business consultant. As an active and consistent investor, he has grown his real estate portfolio to more than 700 rental units and 150,000 square feet of retail commercial space.

Article content Paul is a Rhoades Scholar, Cornell Law School Juris Doctorate and prior to working full-time in real estate, Paul had a successful legal career – highlights of which include his work at the international law firm Proskauer Rose, and as Senior Counsel at the US Department of Justice consistently reporting to the US Attorney General Janet Reno and to the Counsel of the President. Greenbriar grants 350,000 stock options at $1.35. The CEO of Greenbriar, at his sole discretion, will purchase up to 1 million shares of the Company over the next 30 trading days. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Jeff Ciachurski” Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone 949.903.5906 The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company’s strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89720 #distro

