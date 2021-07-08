Back Market Offers Extended Protection for Refurbished Devices Through Partnership with Asurion

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2021) – Back Market, the leading global marketplace for refurbished electronics, today announced a partnership with Asurion, America’s largest tech care company, to offer customers protection plans with additional fast repair and replacement options, to help boost consumer confidence in buying and using refurbished devices. The protection plan from Asurion will complement Back Market’s existing 1-year refurbisher warranty, giving customers the ability to protect their devices for longer and for a wider range of coverage.

Key Takeaways:

Working with leading insurance provider Asurion, Back Market is making buying refurbished electronics more reliable, and safe and better than buying new.

Back Market and Asurion share a mission of reducing e-waste though repair and refurbishing.

Asurion coverage augments the existing Back Market warranty, giving customers the ability to protect their purchases for longer.

About Asurion

Asurion is a global tech care company that provides insurance, installation, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for a wide range of technology, from mobile phones and laptops to household appliances. Our 10,000 experts are available online, on the phone, in store, or can even come to you. Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure our 300 million customers get the most out of their devices and connections.

About Back Market:

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the world’s leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 14 countries (including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, and more recently, Portugal, Japan, Finland, Ireland and Greece). It employs a team of 500 employees and counting across its 4 offices located in New York, Berlin, Paris and Bordeaux.

Contacts:

Rebecca Renner

+1 (408) 876 4418

rebecca@wiredislandpr.com

Source: Back Market

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89760.

