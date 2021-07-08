Datametrex Completed 62,000 COVID-19 Tests in Q2

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2021) – Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that the Company conducted approximately 62,000 COVID-19 tests for the Film and Production industry in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, and sold over 50,000 1 Copy PCR test kits during the second quarter.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The company is pleased with the testing and sales volume in the COVID-19 business. With the new highly contagious Delta variant spreading around the world, management feels that continued testing will be essential for the immediate future as part of the answer to keep people secure and healthy,” said Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Company continues to have success with the 1copy™ COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit, (“1drop”). The manufacturer, 1drop Inc., has confirmed that the 1drop can identify the new variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, now circulating worldwide which is vital to stemming the many variants including the Delta variant that are spreading locally in Canada.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.