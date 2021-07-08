CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Choom Holdings Inc. Warrants (CHOO.WT)

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – le 8 juillet/July 2021) Choom Holdings Inc. Warrants (the “Warrants”) have been approved for listing.

Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.12.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

Les bons de souscription de Coom Holdings Inc. (les « bons de souscription ») ont été approuvés pour inscription.

Chaque bon de souscription entier permettra à chaque porteur de bons de souscription, lors de l’exercice à tout moment après la date d’émission et avant l’heure d’expiration, d’acquérir une (1) action sous bon de souscription sur paiement du prix d’exercice de 0,12 $.

Voir l’acte relatif aux bons de souscription pour tous les détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Choom Holdings Inc. 8JUL2024 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 9 juillet/July 2021 Symbol/Symbole: CHOO.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 22 531 250 CUSIP: 17040B 11 9 ISIN: CA 17040B 11 9 5 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix​​d’exercice: CAD $0.12/0,12 $ Expiry Date/date d’expiration: le 8 juillet/July 2024 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CHOO.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com

