The New Hybrid Work Home / Office Model and How Cloud Companies are Profiting

Article content Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 9, 2021) – Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cloud-based technology stocks, releases a special report on the new office/work environment as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and many workers have become accustomed to working from home, featuring Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud computing software provider. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The New Hybrid Work Home / Office Model and How Cloud Companies are Profiting Back to video

Article content Read the full Re-opening cloud stocks article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2021/technology/07090Hybrid-Work-Home-Office-Model.asp As workers were forced to work at home during the pandemic, the new work-at-home model became more attractive than many companies expected, so the response to opening up has been mixed and the new work station of the future is a hybrid of both home and office buildings. In recent news, companies like HSBC, KPMG and Deutsche Bank said they would be implementing a “hybrid” strategy which will see employees share their workload between home and office. Ian Stuart, the Chief Executive of HSBC UK, said some workers had already returned to its headquarters in a socially distanced environment in Centenary Square. Perfectly positioned to benefit for this new model, Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud computing software provider, confirmed recently that DeskFlex desk booking software is signing up new customers each week as employees return to offices, but the success of working from home has permanently changed how companies manage their employees and office spaces. Companies are finding the hybrid model of allowing their employees to work part-time at home and part-time at the office is working. Many companies have employees complete individual tasks and light collaboration with team members via video conferencing. Companies have found that heavy collaboration, such as product development or strategy is best served in person – the hybrid model allows for both. Large organizations are turning to desk booking software to manage this process. DeskFlex desk booking software is the software of choice for enterprises, governments, nonprofits and hospitals. Epazz will see an increase in sales in its second quarter financials.

Article content According to Survey Monkey: “Two-thirds of workers who have been working from home this year (65%) say their ideal choice for a future work setup is one in which they could work both from home and from the office.” From the news: “DeskFlex meeting room booking software continuously adds new features and functions that help public and private organizations, schools and enterprises transition to the “new normal” post-vaccines. DeskFlex added vaccine management to allow companies to track the percentage of employees who are vaccinated. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software recently added COVID-19-compliant features, including the Thermal Scanner, Mask Detection, Social Distancing Survey, Contact Tracing, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limits and Visitor Management.” “DeskFlex helps offices and schools prevent infection within their vicinities. DeskFlex’s room scheduling system can also quickly facilitate the contact tracing process in case of an outbreak. Complimentary devices – such as Contactless Room Display, the FlexCube, Bluetooth Beacons and the Lobby Kiosks – assist in the software’s functionality.” Founded in 1997, DeskFlex is a pioneer in desk booking software, conference room booking and remote working concepts. For over 20 years, DeskFlex has continually improved to meet the demands and challenges of organizations in different eras. According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc., “We are gratified to announce that our team is now working overtime to cater to different organizations that request customized DeskFlex anti-COVID features and help them return to work or back to school safely.”

Article content Earlier in June, The Future Forum, a consortium launched by Slack Technologies, Inc., to help companies reimagine work in the new digital-first workplace, released a new global study that unpacks how 15 months of pandemic work has shifted employee expectations. The Future Forum Pulse shows that flexibility now ranks second only to compensation in determining job satisfaction: 93% of knowledge workers want a flexible schedule, while 76% want flexibility in where they work. And employers should take note: One in five (21%) knowledge workers is likely to jump to a new company in the next year, and more than half (56%) are open to looking for a new position. The Future Forum Pulse is based on data from more than 10,000 knowledge workers in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Japan, France, and the U.K (see detailed methodology below). In addition to the research report, the Future Forum is also releasing three playbooks developed with Herman Miller, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) in consultation with a network of C-suite executives from companies as diverse as Chobani, Levi’s and the Royal Bank of Canada. The research and the playbooks paint a picture of flexible work that is more nuanced than the choice between office-based or remote work. Instead, flexibility is shown to require a new working model that delivers always-on access to information, creates channels for consistent communication and carves out predictable working rhythms – without having to revert to an office-based 9-to-5 schedule.

Article content “The past year shifted everyone’s expectations: People don’t want to go back to pre-pandemic norms of office life, but they are also eager to turn the page on the all-remote experiment that was forced upon them for the past 15 months. Companies who want to attract and retain top talent must look forward to an entirely new way of working: a flexible model that fundamentally reimagines not just where but also when and how people work.” -Brian Elliott, Future Forum Executive Leader Slack Technologies Inc. is also releasing new features to help people work with their colleagues whether in the office or at home, a sign of the stepped up competition around managing a hybrid workforce. From the news: Slack Huddles, one of the new tools, will let users have casual audio conversations across channels and direct messages on the workplace communications platform. Other features include the ability to create and play back video and audio recordings with a full transcript as well as an employee directory called Slack Atlas. Even the healthcare sector is looking at the new hybrid model of workflow such as companies like CloudMD Software & Services, a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, who recently announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Oncidium Inc., one of Canada’s leading healthcare providers to employers. Oncidium has built a difficult-to-replicate ecosystem of over 500 clients servicing more than 2 million employees across Canada and more than 2,000 health care providers and medical assessors.

Article content From the news: “The acquisition of Oncidium enables CloudMD to evolve its ecosystem of healthcare services through occupational health, medical management and assessment services. COVID-19 has accelerated the need for employers to have robust health and safety solutions resulting in increased demand for new approaches in the workplace. The new capabilities will be a key component of the Company’s Enterprise Health Solutions (“EHS”) Division and provide Oncidium’s clients with access to our new connected healthcare platform. This transformative acquisition expands CloudMD’s national footprint to include 5,500 clients and over 5 million individual lives touched.” From the news: “Since announcing the binding agreement, Oncidium acquired an organization specializing in independent medical evaluations and health-related services to employers and insurers. The strategic tuck-in is complementary to Oncidium and will provide immediate cost saving synergies through consolidation and integration. The business has also developed an award-winning technology platform that offers workflow management that will be used across CloudMD with our provider networks. The highly accretive business generated $17 million in revenue with positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the 12-month period ending April 2021.” Obviously, one of the biggest winners of this hybrid model of work so far (featured in a recent Bloomberg article) has been Zoom Video Communications Inc., who have also been offering new features to their videoconference services and are pitching new hardware to make this hybrid scenario work better.

Article content Zoom recently announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions – Kites, GmbH, a start-up specializing in real-time machine translation. From the news: “Kites leverages self-developed technology and predictive AI that runs in the cloud or on-premises to deliver the highest levels of translation accuracy with low latency. The transcript and translated text are displayed in real time before the speaker completes the sentence, and are autonomously modified if a better interpretation is found by adding context.” From the news: “Zoom and Kites will work together to advance in machine translations and provide multilingual translation options in order to make meetings more productive and efficient for Zoom users. In addition, Zoom is considering setting up a research and development location in Germany.” Zoom already offers real-time transcriptions but these are limited to people who speak English. There are plans to open a research center in Germany, where the Kites team will be located. Zoom has been benefiting from an expanding enterprise customer-base backed by its cloud-native unified communications platform. Its solutions combine video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities and make remote-working and collaboration easy. Looking at how the world is adapting to a re-opening mindset, it seems going out into the world for entertainment or travel ranks much higher than going back to work. AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, just recently announced that audiences came roaring back to AMC movie theatres in post-reopening record numbers this weekend. AMC credits the opening of F9: THE FAST SAGA, as well as other movies also currently playing at its theatres, to AMC seeing its busiest weekend attendance numbers in more than a year.

Article content From the news: Some 2 million people watched movies at AMC’s United States theatre locations between Thursday, June 24 and Sunday, June 27. These are the biggest numbers recorded by AMC in the U.S. since closing its theaters in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The world is changing. There may never be a full return to the “normal” office world many knew pre-COVID19 but many companies, as well as employees are realizing the many benefits of the new hybrid office model as companies are able to decrease costs, increase efficiency and improve the work/life balance for many employees. Not only is this new model good for businesses and employees alike but it also is continuing to push innovation in cloud-based technology companies. The office may never be the same, and that’s a good thing. About Investorideas.com – News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com publishes breaking stock news, third party stock research, guest posts and original articles and podcasts in leading stock sectors. Learn about investing in stocks and get investor ideas in cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy, gaming and more. Investor Idea’s original branded content includes podcasts and columns : Crypto Corner, Play by Play sports and stock news, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast, Cleantech and Climate Change, Exploring Mining, Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses.

