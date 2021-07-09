Pervasip Corp. Cancels One Billion Shares of Common Stock

Article content

The Company had issued one billion shares in conjunction with the purchase of an entity known as Plaid Canary Corp. However, the purchase was rescinded and the certificate for one billion shares that had been printed was lost. Upon receipt of medallion guaranteed stock powers and indemnifications, the Company’s transfer agent was able to cancel the one billion share certificate and remove it from the issued shares.

“We are pleased to see our outstanding common stock decrease by one billion shares, a reduction of almost 20%,” said Paul Riss, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are eager to focus on the business going forward, our pending acquisition of Artizen, and the psilocybin and CBD research from our affiliate, Kaiyon Biotech Inc.”

About Pervasip Corp.

Pervasip Corp. is a developer of companies and technologies in high-value emerging markets. It owns a minority position in Kaiyon Bioptech Inc., which focuses on CBD and psilocybin research, primarily in South Korea. Pervasip is currently pursuing the acquisition of Artizen Corporation, which generates revenues by providing leasing, licensing, management, staffing, and supplies to cannabis production facilities. Artizen specializes in commercial indoor growing, with state-of-the-art water filtration and heating systems and light technology that allows for high levels of photosynthetic energy. For more information please visit the website http://www.artizencannabis.com.