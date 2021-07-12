This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast Interview with CEO of dynaCERT Inc.- Year In Review and Future Role in Hydrogen Economy

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2021) – Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues an exclusive Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast interview with Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ).

Article content Jim shares an overview of the past year for dynaCERT through the pandemic and how he now sees the Ontario and global economy reopening impacting future revenue. Jim also talks about the recent collaboration with Galaxy Power Inc., a private company on a mission to advance flow-through shares investment in the cleantech space in Canada and their shared vision to put Canada on the world stage as leaders in the cleantech space and within the hydrogen economy. Listen to the Podcast: https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2021/070921-CleanTech.mp3 Listen to the cleantech and climate change podcast on Spotify Talking about their role in a hydrogen economy of the future, Payne said, “I’ve always believed in the hydrogens future. This is something that’s so readily available, always has been and always will be. If we are ever to achieve, or help the government achieve their zero-emissions goals, I don’t know of a better way, whether with fuel cells, or hydrogen combustion engines, but the future is certainly much brighter.” “Over the past year, Jean-Pierre (Jean-Pierre Colin, Exec. VP, & Director of dynaCERT and President of Galaxy Power) and I were both asked to join the Hydrogen Strategy Working Group in Ontario. It’s large number of individuals, with years of experience shared thoughts, ideas and plans for the future hydrogen economy. The world has now opened their eyes to the vast opportunities and possibilities that hydrogen offers. We’re committed to a cleaner and brighter future for generations to come.”

Article content “dynaCERT has eighteen years of experience in the hydrogen world. Over the past few years, our research and development team has grown and continued to develop a new diversified product focusing on the future of hydrogen economy. They have been quite successful in developing dynaCERT’s future technology while not losing focus on our current product offering.” About dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ) dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com. Thanks, that’s it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day. Podcast host: Dawn Van Zant, founder of Investorideas.com If you would like to be a guest on this podcast and tell your story please call me at 800 665 0411 For investors following cleantech stocks we do have a directory of publicly traded stocks – visit

https://www.investorideas.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp

Article content Visit the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast page at Investorideas.com The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes ( Apple Podcasts) , Audible , Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Play Music and most audio platforms available. About Investorideas.com – News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos. Disclaimer/Disclosure:Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Disclosure: DYA is a paid monthly featured cleantech stock on Investorideas.com

