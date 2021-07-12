This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Discusses Grupo Modelo Joint Venture and Tech Mahindra Agreement with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: VSBGF) (“the Company”), a leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks. CEO of the Company, Jay Hutton, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Discusses Grupo Modelo Joint Venture and Tech Mahindra Agreement with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video

Article content Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “VSBLTY is an artificial intelligence company, specifically investing time and research dollars in computer vision,” said Hutton. “Basically, computer vision is the ability to teach computers, in conjunction with video streams, how they can interpret what they see,” he explained. “We apply this technology to both retail and security for slightly different, but complimentary, outcomes.” “In retail, we’re looking for the number of people in the store, the number of men, the number of women, the number of twenty-five year olds, thirty-five year olds, all of this with respect to brand engagement,” continued Hutton. “In security, we use computers to identify anomalies in the field of view,” he said, adding that the technology can identify people, weapons, license plates, and events. “It’s a really great opportunity for software to play a role that augments humans.” “Your company talks about the emergence of the store as a media channel, could you elaborate on that?”, asked Jolly. “There are various things in grocery, for example, that impact us as a consumer,” said Hutton. “That is going digital, completely,” he continued. “What VSBLTY does is not just identify those screens and populate those screens with relevant and useful messaging, but because of our computer vision capabilities we measure the entire experience.”

Article content “There is generally a camera co-resident with or combined with the display,” explained Hutton. “There can also be more generic cameras, ceiling-based or high-level cameras, that monitor the movement of persons within the store,” said Hutton. “Nothing we are collecting is identifiable in any way; it is just metadata.” Jolly then asked about the Company’s joint venture with Grupo Modelo. “We look at Grupo Modelo, or more broadly Anheuser-Busch InBEV, as a bit of a unicorn,” said Hutton. “We see them as uniquely situated in the consumer or brand landscape,” he continued. “They are both a dominant, iconic brand underneath the AB InBEV group of companies,” said Hutton. “They are also a brick and mortar operator,” he added, noting that the group runs 9,000 stores in Mexico with influence over an additional 41,000 stores in the rest of Latin America. “The plan with Grupo Modelo initially, or AB InBEV more broadly, is to deploy a digital network for those stores.” The conversation then turned to the Company’s Tech Mahindra agreement. “The Tech Mahindra deal is connected to the Modelorama deal,” said Hutton. “Tech Mahindra is the answer to scale for us,” he shared. “We are delighted to have them in a multi-year relationship where they basically eliminate the risk that we’re able to get to the objective of this network, which in four years is 55,000 locations.” Jolly then asked about the Company’s revenue potential for 2021. “On a bookings basis, we’ll do fifteen to twenty million in 2021, and on a billings basis, recognized revenue, it will be five to seven million,” said Hutton. “That will lead into 2022 something in the neighborhood of forty million bookings and twenty-five to thirty-five million billings.”

Article content To close the interview, Hutton elaborated on the Company’s investment potential, especially considering their current valuation and projects. To hear Jay Hutton’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7903038-vsblty-groupe-technologies-corp-discusses-grupo-modelo-joint-venture-and-tech-mahindra-agreement Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/ About VSBLTY(www.vsblty.net) Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) is a leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, including the use of proceeds, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Article content The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which are described in the Company’s public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

