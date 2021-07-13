This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Peer to Peer Network Announces Approved OTC Application with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Peer to Peer Network (OTC Pink: PTOP) ("the Company"), a company that has created a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. CEO of the Company, Josh Sodaitis, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Article content Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “We’re a digital business card company; the first of its kind with proprietary solutions for marketing in the new millennium.” “Could you bring us up-to-speed on what is new since you were on the show in March?” asked Jolly. “I’m really proud to announce that our OTC application was not only submitted before the June 30th deadline, but has also finished processing and has been approved,” said Sodaitis, adding that the Company also had to change their name from ‘MobiCard’ to ‘Peer to Peer Network’ during this process. “This means we are just one giant step to having our financials current and the stop sign removed.” “What is the time frame for the financials to be current?” asked Jolly. “Within 48 hours of the financials being public, the stop sign will be removed and trading will be updated,” said Sodaitis. “I am anticipating by the end of July that we should be able to have the stop sign removed,” Sodaitis shared as he elaborated on the process. “After our financials are current, we plan to file for DWAC eligibility.” “Where are we at with the mobile application?” asked Jolly. “It is not visible in the Apple Store right now,” explained Sodaitis. “When we did a code hand-off with Pink Latitude, they immediately took their name off the app in the Apple Store as developers. This caused Apple to remove the app from being able to be downloaded,” said Sodaitis. “We just learned that Apple will allow Pink Latitude to simply transfer the app to our new development team, which is a very simple process,” he continued. “This should be fixed well within seven business days.”

Article content “Our in-house team of developers strictly focus on MobiCard in every aspect,” said Sodaitis. “They are implementing a new background API, which will be better to scale to a larger user base,” he said. “They will be addressing any other bugs or mishaps inherited by Pink Latitude’s code,” said Sodaitis. “Our priority is to have a high-quality backend API that is scalable for years to come.” “What makes MobiCard so special?” asked Jolly. “I think it is the proprietary package that we hold,” said Sodaitis. “There are other digital business cards out there,” he added. “Our product is unlike any other out there today. We are the only ones that can be shared via text message or email that links all of your social media into one spot,” said Sodaitis, adding that the Company’s technology also offers key data analytics for driving business growth. “How about a commercial application?” asked Jolly. “I think in forty-five days we will have the backend completed, and then we can start to sign-up enterprise accounts,” said Sodaitis. “I think what is in store for MobiCard’s future is really just growth, growth, and then more growth,” continued Sodaitis. “Getting the financials current will lead to growth in the stock price, the reflection of our assets, and in the short-term having our financials completed will remove our stop sign, which will allow us to get DWAC eligibility,” he said. “Having the app back in the Apple Store within the next week or two should lead to growth in our user base,” said Sodaitis. “Then, once we have that backend, it will lead to growing the enterprise accounts.”

Article content “In the future, we want to grow our intellectual property portfolio by adding another patent,” he shared. “Growth in our IT portfolio is important,” said Sodaitis. “We might see in the next six months a new reward program being instituted as well.” To close the interview, Sodaitis shared his excitement for the future of the Company as they continue to grow, and encouraged listeners and shareholders to stay up-to-date on their upcoming announcements. To hear the entire interview with Josh Sodaitis, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7904329-peer-to-peer-network-announces-approved-otc-application-with-the-stock-day-podcast Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About Peer to Peer Network Peer to Peer Network has created a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. MobiCard is an all-in-one digital application for networking, lead generation analytics, and business card exchange and connects businesses with other businesses or potential customers. In a matter of seconds, business professionals can distribute, share, and view the analytics of card shares, views, and other various features that will empower users to capitalize on leads and improve their communication for fast, efficient networking. This is especially beneficial as the ability to make in-person connections diminished last year because of the pandemic. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There’s no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that’ll disrupt the traditional paper business card business. Download MOBICARD in your app store or visit the website at www.freemobicard.com.

Article content Contact Info: Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: 1-617-651-2460

Email: info@freemobicard.com Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our prior filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Article content About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90119 #distro

