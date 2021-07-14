Designer Skye Yayoi Drynan Brings Sexy Back This Summer - Top Wire News Report

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 14, 2021) – Creative Director and C.E.O of House of Skye, Skye Yayoi Drynan debuts her functional and fashionable “Sexyback Bra” at Miami Swim Week at The Faena Forum in Miami Beach. The evening hosted celebrities, stylists, and influencers excited to discover the new “it product” to hit the undergarment market.

Skye Drynan’s creation and the must-have bra can be styled in over 12 ways, making it the most versatile undergarment in the world. The sexy and functional bra is freeing women from the classic strapless or sticky bras that have become popular on social media. The one-of-a-kind bra is designed for all types of women in mind, from the light to busty ladies perfect for any occasion. The SexyBack Bra has 22 tabs that provide a variety of bra styles at your fingertips. Easily switch styles by moving the bra hooks to adjust to any dress or top style. Skye has been an inventor and in the biotech industry for decades, this is why she sought to fill the void in “backless bras”. As the visionary behind House of Skye, the self-made Skye Drynan has begun to fuse her invaluable experience as an entrepreneur and inventor with her taste for high fashion to deliver the function and versatility that women need in fashion. Rooted in luxury, the House of Skye brand offers thoughtfully couture design, unrivaled craftsmanship, and the utmost quality.

Her journey began in 2016 when she gave up on all the current fad bras and custom bras you would see in stores. Avoiding wardrobe malfunctions like a silicone pasted bra slipping away in the middle of the night, she began designing a sexy, fashionable, and comfortable bra, one that would hold in all the right places all while allowing for the perfect look while wearing backless dresses or tops. Although she has designed and patented the most versatile bra in the world, Skye comes from humble beginnings. From waiting tables and bartending to working her way up the corporate ladder on Wall Street in the ’90s, to being in the forefront of genetics, and later funding some of the world’s biggest medical breakthroughs, Skye’s track record shows nothing short of success.