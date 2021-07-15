This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Argo Gold Update on the Uchi Gold Drill Program

Argo Gold Update on the Uchi Gold Drill Program

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2021) – Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (FSE: P3U) (“Argo Gold“) has completed a 2670 metre drill program at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. The drill program tested the downdip and strike extension at Northgate, biogeochemical anomalies proximal to the main mineralized Woco-Northgate trend, and drill tested Raingold on a parallel mineralized structure (the HST Zone) located to the west of the main mineralized Woco-Northgate structure. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Argo Gold Update on the Uchi Gold Drill Program Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Argo Gold initiated bedrock stripping, trenching, washing, geological mapping and channel sampling at the Uchi Lake Gold Project in April 2021 and will continue in phases throughout the 2021 field season. Objectives of the bedrock stripping and trenching are to expand and define known gold mineralization, identify additional gold mineralization along the mineralized trends, and to follow-up on the numerous biogeochemical anomalies identified by the Summer 2019 biogeochemical survey that covered 5 kilometres of strike length on the main mineralized trend. (Argo Gold news release October 28, 2019). The Uchi Lake Gold Project The exploration targets for the Uchi Gold Project area continues to be the narrow vein, high-grade gold mineralization; a common economic model in the Canadian Shield where a series of high-grade gold veins are mined using narrow vein mining methods. William Kerr, P.Geo., consulting geologist of Argo Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. www.argogold.com Argo Gold has acquired the www.argogold.com domain in addition to the previous www.argogold.ca domain. The move reinforces the global strength of the Argo Gold corporate brand in the online world and is in recognition of the worldwide investor following and the company’s recent listings on United States of America and German stock exchanges.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Argo Gold Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, focused on gold exploration at the Uchi Gold Project in the Red Lake District. Argo Gold recently added the Talbot Lake Gold Project to its portfolio; (Argo Gold news release June 11, 2020). Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ, as well as OTCQB: ARBTF, FSE: P3U and XSTU: P3U. For more information please contact:

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available. Uchi Gold Project Exploration Targets To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3921/90299_da7a8cb984fdfb79_001full.jpg To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90299 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston