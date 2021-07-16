This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: 808 Renewable Energy is Moving Fast on Additional New Models

808 Renewable Energy is Moving Fast on Additional New Models

Article content Bradenton, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2021) – 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today releases additional photos of its first entry-level electric trike vehicle “Orca Roadster”, which it is a product of international cooperation and supply chain program and will be rolling out to hit the North America market in Q-4 this year, along with a photo of its 2nd roadster model and additional new models to be followed for the next two years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 808 Renewable Energy is Moving Fast on Additional New Models Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content According to Mr. Peter Chen, CFO of the company, “Our second convertible roadster is getting its 3-D scanning done for the mold production at the moment, it is also a 100% plug-in pure electric reverse trike as our first model – Orca Roadster. We are testing a new, bigger and more powerful electric power-train system which is about three times more powerful than the first system on the Orca Roadster, we are very excited about this new development. We believe this will be a very strong and competitive product to challenge the market leader “Slingshot” from Polaris, and our price will be extremely affordable and competitive, therefore we will create a unprecedented market demand once it rolls out into the market. We are working on becoming the electric fun and recreational Tesla in our reverse-trike industry, and we are quite confident in achieving this goal with the international supply-chain network which we have built.”



SilverLight’s Second Roadster Model is getting 3-D Scanned ( 07-15-2021 )



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/90404_885e0fa714d0f84b_001full.jpg There is a short video here: https://youtu.be/NMs67ARe77I Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMs67ARe77I SilverLight To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/90404_885e0fa714d0f84b_002full.jpg

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content 808 Renewable Energy is now putting together a very aggressive marketing campaign for an official launch of its Orca Roadster in Q-4, a team of marketing professionals with Master and MBA degrees has been recruited to handle this exciting project. A very aggressive Christmas Shopping Season promotion campaign is being worked on at the moment to have our products appear on all major e-Commerce platforms in the country. e-Commerce Platforms To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/90404_885e0fa714d0f84b_003full.jpg SilverLight will roll out six different models over the next two years (2022-2024) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/90404_885e0fa714d0f84b_004full.jpg Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content SilverLight International Group SilverLight Aviation, LLC is one of the only two autogyro (gyrocopter) aircraft manufacturers in the U.S. and it is based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. Its sister company – SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is an electric reverse-trike vehicle and low-speed EV manufacturer (WMI # 4S9 & NHTSA # 20744) based in Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton), Florida. Investor Contact : David Chen, President – (631) 397-1111 (email: davechen.global@gmail.com) The Company’s electric vehicle division website is currently under construction at the moment, it will be completed by the end of next month : https://silverlightev.com/ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90404 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston