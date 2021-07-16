Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) Expands its Reseller Network.

Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2021) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC PINK: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc . (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the addition of a new Sales Representative.

The Company is pleased to introduce authorized representative VirExit of Richland, WA. as its latest addition to the Company’s Sales-Force.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) (https://virexit.com) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. Contact investorrelations@virexit.com

“I am pleased to welcome VirExit Technologies, Inc. to our network and look forward to working with VirExit to expand the market for our ‘Zero-Emission’ Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera ‘EBT Station’. The team at VirExit and their proprietary online store will, without any doubt, be a driving force to secure our company’s place as a ‘Modern’ safety and security system,” says President Merrill Moses

About DTII and its subsidiary ‘Passive Security Scan, Inc’ (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology™ and our Passive Portal™ weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systemsto the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology™ was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal™ gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.