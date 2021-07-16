





Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Discusses Historic CBD Nanoemulsion Stability Achievement and Astaxanthin Nanoemulsions with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("the Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. President and CEO of the Company, Mr. Richard Schumacher, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Article content Mr. Schumacher began the interview by elaborating on a recent press release detailing the Company’s ability to transform the potent antioxidant Astaxanthin into a water-soluble compound: “Antioxidants have become one of the hottest topics in nutrition and health over the past 20 years, and Astaxanthin is the most powerful nutritional antioxidant known to humans. It is not just an antioxidant but offers many other very positive qualities for people that take it as a supplement. It is an oily molecule that is produced in algae, which is eaten by krill, and then the krill is eaten by salmon, which is what gives them that beautiful pink to red coloration that we associate with their rich taste and healthiness. It similarly adds color to many other things, from crayfish to flamingos.” Mr. Schumacher continued: “Astaxanthin is in short supply and is not easy to obtain. It is extracted from algae in an oil, just like CBD is extracted from plants in an oil, and like Omega-3 fatty acids are obtained from fish and plant oils. So many important nutrients are oily molecules delivered in oils, but humans, animals and plants are primarily water-based, as you know, and the natural resistance of oil and water to mix presents obvious challenges to our body’s ability to absorb oil-based nutrients. The solution lies in finding ways to get them to mix and stay in solution – but even conventional emulsions and microemulsions of oils in water still allow vast numbers of the oil molecules to hide in the interior of the droplets, where they cannot be absorbed by our bodies. However, using Pressure BioSciences’ new high-pressure driven Ultra Sheer Technology™ (UST™) platform, we were able to consistently and reproducibly nanoemulsify it into droplets so small that the oil becomes essentially water-soluble, and the oily molecules are effectively all exposed at the surface of the oil droplet for easy access and absorption by our bodies.”

Article content Mr. Schumacher elaborated further on the process of the Company’s Ultra Sheer Technology platform: “The starting emulsion oil drops are each sheared into maybe a million tiny oil droplets, so small that the resulting nanoemulsions are transformed from cloudy to transparent (no longer scattering light), but the oily active ingredient molecules inside of the droplets are not changed. In the nanoemulsion, the oily molecules are presented to our bodies over much more surface area, so that when you ingest it or apply it topically, your body can be vastly more effective at being able to absorb and benefit from the active ingredient, in this case Astaxanthin.” Mr. Jolly then asked: “How are you going to sell this?” Mr. Schumacher responded: “We are a specialty equipment company. We make equipment that harnesses high pressure to perform astonishing transformations in all sorts of materials and samples; we are one of the few companies in the world who has learned how to safely commercialize high-pressure chambers and processing. However, our unique difference is that our instruments and equipment operate at much higher pressures than the few other companies that have tried to work in the high-pressure arena, and we have patented a remarkably innovative dynamic valve design and other special components and consumables within the Ultra Sheer Technology platform that make this platform remarkably robust and reproducible in producing the highest-quality nanoemulsions.”

Article content Mr. Schumacher continued: “We have decided that the optimal path for commercializing our UST nanoemulsions platform is to lease out the equipment with service support, and a royalty participation structure. This strategy allows our customers to engage and grow with a low initial financial commitment, while allowing us to scale our profitability alongside our customer’s success.” Mr. Jolly then asked about the Company’s CBD stability achievement news: “Please explain the significance of this, and where you are in that process.” Mr. Schumacher responded: “As I mentioned, if the consumer’s body cannot pull the nutrient out of the oil droplet, it will not benefit them. Experience has shown in CBD’s case that it is even more difficult to effectively extract and absorb CBD in our bodies than for Astaxanthin. We also know that there are multiple papers that have been published from academic, government, and industry sources showing that (if you have not produced a high-quality nanoemulsion) the macro- and micro-emulsions of CBD that are generally available today contain much larger droplets of oil containing CBD, with the result that the amount of CBD that your body can absorb out of that ingested oil before it is excreted is typically less than 10%.” Mr. Schumacher continued: “How do we solve that problem? The same way that we fixed it with Astaxanthin, and the same way we will fix it with vitamin D and with any other oil-based nutrient or therapeutic that are not normally easily absorbed by human beings or animals due to their water-based biochemistry: we use our UST processing to make it into the highest quality, consistent and reliable nanoemulsion available in the world today.”

Article content Mr. Schumacher then announced: “Fourteen months ago, we used our system to make a nanoemulsion of CBD oil and water, and the CBD disappeared into the water, becoming transparent as it should. We put it on the shelf in the refrigerator and on the shelf in the lab for those fourteen months. Our goal was to see if there was any possibility that our breakthrough nanoemulsion processing technology could achieve long term shelf stability, maybe even up to twelve months of stability – something that we believe no other nanoemulsion technology has achieved today short of employing undesirable chemicals. Well, we have soared past twelve months, and there is no significant measurable change in the CBD nanoemulsion at either temperature or even after repeated freeze/thaw cycles.” Mr. Jolly asked: “What is the progress with the plan to commercialize the Ultra Sheer Technology (UST) platform?” Mr. Schumacher shared: “All of this is coming from our UST demonstration platforms. Some highlights of our progress include that we have now been issued six new patents on our Ultra Shear Technology, including one in the United States, and we are confident that more will be coming soon. We are still looking to the end of the year as the timing for launch and placement of our first commercial UST instruments. We are also talking to CBD companies, Astaxanthin companies, and a lot of companies that deal with oil-based nutrients, vitamins, supplements, and other products.

Article content Mr. Schumacher expanded: “We would like to have our first batch of instruments for our leasing and royalty-driven business model available by the end of the year, so that we start 2022 with instruments in place for production in customer facilities. We have struggled through a long period as a small and undercapitalized company, but the message of our UST opportunity is getting out to our diverse prospective customer base, and our outlook has been improving rapidly. We are feeling pretty optimistic that we can meet our goal of having the first set of instruments, maybe a dozen of them, being placed in customer facilities by the end of the year.” Mr. Schumacher then elaborated on the Company’s collaboration with Ohio State University, an institution that is home to some of the nation’s leading experts in nanoemulsions in food applications: “We have set up a food industry consortium with them, to facilitate demonstrations, early access and scaling studies on an industrial scale prototype of our UST processing equipment, for all kinds of beverage and liquid food applications. We believe that a number of the well-known beverage brand companies in the world, as well as some new age beverage companies, will become members of this unique early access consortium. This will get the first looks and trials with our industrial-scale prototype, which we will be installing at Ohio State University in the next couple of months.”

Article content Mr. Schumacher then closed the interview: “We believe we are a company with an incredible future. We have built this transformational opportunity, for us and for partners and consumers around the world, very patiently and with a focus on quality and robustness. Our UST technology is unique and indeed transformational for enormous and diverse markets worldwide. We have very smart and hardworking people, and our team is very excited about what we and our partners will be accomplishing together in the coming months. It has been hampered to date by a lack of capital, but the recent solidification of market and investor understanding and the resulting strength still building in our stock has been generating a deluge of phone calls from investors – and we are very excited to now be on the path to achieving all that we have been planning for past few years.” To hear Mr. Richard Schumacher’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7906519-pressure-biosciences-inc-discusses-historic-cbd-nanoemulsion-stability-achievement-and-astaxant Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the “BaroFold” technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (“UST”) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Article content Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

