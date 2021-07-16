This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Chair Gensler Announces Composition of Policy Team

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2021) – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointments of Corey Klemmer, Adam Large, Mika Morse, Sirimal Mukerjee, and Sai Rao to Chair Gary Gensler's policy staff, led by the Policy Director Heather Slavkin Corzo.

Article content “I am pleased that Corey, Adam, Mika, Sirimal, and Sai are joining our dedicated staff of public servants to work on behalf of American investors,” said SEC Chair Gensler. “Each of their respective portfolios is critical to the SEC’s mission. I look forward to working with these highly respected advisers to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation.” “Corey, Adam, Mika, Sirimal, and Sai add extensive expertise and experience to Chair Gensler’s policy team,” said Ms. Slavkin Corzo. “I’m excited to work with this team to advance the SEC’s ambitious rulemaking agenda on behalf of the American public.” Corey Klemmer Corporation Finance Counsel Corey Klemmer focuses on policies designed to ensure that investors are provided with material information in order to make informed investment decisions, both when a company initially offers its securities to the public and on an ongoing basis as it continues to give information to the marketplace. Most recently, she served as Director of Engagement for Domini Impact Investments LLC. Previously, she served as an analyst at the AFL-CIO Office of Investment. Ms. Klemmer graduated cum laude from Amherst College with a B.A. in Law, Jurisprudence, and Social Thought and earned her J.D. from Tulane University Law School. Ms. Klemmer is a barred attorney in New York and is a CFA charter holder. Adam Large Trading and Markets Counsel

Article content Adam Large focuses on day-to-day oversight of the major securities market participants with a focus on broker-dealers and security-based swaps. Previously, he held positions in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, the Division of Examinations, and as Counsel to Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw. Prior to joining the SEC in 2014, Mr. Large worked at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Mr. Large received his B.A. from University of Iowa and his J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis. Mika Morse Climate Counsel Mika Morse serves as the lead policy advisor on climate-risk finance issues. Immediately before joining the SEC, Ms. Morse served as senior counsel and deputy legislative director for U.S. Senator Brian Schatz. In this role, she was responsible for developing and implementing the Senator’s legislative priorities on the Banking Committee, Commerce Committee, and Appropriations Committee. Previously, Ms. Morse was an international trade associate at Sidley Austin in Washington, D.C., and she served as a law clerk to the Honorable Stephen Robinson in the Southern District of New York. Ms. Morse received her J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. from Harvard College. Sirimal Mukerjee Investment Management Counsel Sirimal R. Mukerjee counsels Chair Gensler on matters related to investment companies and investment advisers. Previously, he served as a Branch Chief in the Investment Adviser Regulation Office in the Division of Investment Management’s Rulemaking Office, where he worked on the development of policy and rulemakings relating to investment advisers, private funds, and investment companies. Mr. Mukerjee also served as Senior Counsel in both the Office of Capital Markets Trends and the Disclosure Review Office in the Division of Corporation Finance, and as Counsel to Commissioner Kara M. Stein. Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Mukerjee worked in the New York offices of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Paul Hastings LLP. Mr. Mukerjee received a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, where he was an Articles Editor of the Brooklyn Law Review, and a B.A., with distinction, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Article content Sai Rao Trading and Markets Counsel Sai Rao focuses on day-to-day oversight of the major securities market participants with a focus on market structure. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Rao worked in the Office of Financial Intermediaries as a financial economist in the SEC’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. In his five years with the Commission, he has worked on a number of projects, ranging from implementing Title VII regulations on security-based swaps, implementing clearing agency reforms, reviewing new exchange-traded products, and coordinating international efforts to protect financial stability. Prior to working at the SEC, Mr. Rao worked for a financial regulatory reform think tank and a data analytics start-up. He is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and Harvard Law School and has a Master of Financial Economics from the University of Oxford. #distro

