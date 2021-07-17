The Finance Rising Star - Ridder Trader Welcomed Its First Anniversary

Kingstown, St. Vincent–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2021) – In 2020, the global financial markets were in constant turmoil causing a lot of financial pressure on many international corporations. It is undoubtedly one of the significant crises to breakthrough, the determination to work harder is the only way to break through this crisis!

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Ridder Trader Welcomed Its First Anniversary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/90550_3af3de672433b894_001full.jpg

An international capital investment group – Ridder Trader Group (RTG) has welcomed its first anniversary with achievements and glories witnessed by the efforts of the core leaders and all members in the team.RTG has been actively investing in the research and development of the comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) technology to combine with the financial services as its company service initiatives. By collaborating with the efforts of international professionals from all parties, RTG has progressed to achieve an outstanding performance.

Ridder Trader Welcomed Its First Anniversary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/90550_3af3de672433b894_002full.jpg

Mr. Christian Berhnard, Chief Operation Officer (COO) of RTG given a speech in a congratulatory video: “July is an important milestone for RTG as the company has finally welcomed its first anniversary.” As Mr. Christian has mentioned “Hope” is the key motivation for RTG team to maintain their passionate attitude and the crucial driving force behind the establishment of Ridder Trader’s success.

In the past year, RTG has achieved its excellent results in terms of business development in Asia Pacific and International Region. The technical team of RTG has successfully created the AI technical indicator trading system – MOPAI that provides a remarkable service to maintain a consistent level of profitability. The Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of RTG – Mr. Jerryson Arcon has mentioned that the excellent technical indicator system – MOPAI has performed various accurate strategized indicators with great results ever since the system launched in 2020.