Bitdogex Upgrades Its Security System To Create A New Generation Of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2021) – Recently, the world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange Bitdogex has upgraded the security core of its entire web platform, from web to app, to ensure “bank-grade” security for global user transactions.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Download APP, you will be able to easily at any time, anywhere trading global mainstream, pop digital assets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/90552_1edb1f93d47b7b1b_001full.jpg

Bitdogex is headquartered in the Asian financial center of Singapore and is the world’s leading new-generation cryptocurrency exchange. It is issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the FinCEN Financial Crime Enforcement Bureau (MSB) of the United States and the Canadian FINTRAC Monetary Authority (MSB).

As a world-renowned leader in the blockchain industry, its digital asset trading platform is one of the service providers with a large number of global compliance licenses, and has offices in Asia Pacific, Europe, America and the Middle East or top financial institutions from all over the world expert. Bitdogex has the world’s top security risk control system. Technical talents are gathered in the headquarters, and the total number of employees worldwide exceeds 1,000.

Bitdogex is committed to establishing a global ecological layout, with blockchain basic services as the core, and establishing a blockchain industry ecosystem integrating technology research and development, digital asset research, free capital investment, and information. The servers all adopt a professional distributed architecture and anti-DDOS attack system. Real-time trading technology at the microsecond level is implemented in the transaction. The order processing speed of the trading system reaches one million orders per second, which is hundreds of times faster than most competitive products. It supports more than 100 million simultaneous online users.