BTV New Listing Alert Video: Hempsana Inc. - High-Quality Extracts

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 19, 2021) – Hempsana Inc. (CSE: HMPS) – The Canadian cannabis company is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HMPS.

https://b-tv.com/hempsana-high-quality-extracts-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Hempsana is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jul 19th to Aug 1st, 2021.

Hempsana Inc. (CSE: HMPS)

www.hempsana.ca

