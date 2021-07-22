IntellaTriage Adds Marine Corps Veteran and Healthcare Management Expert, Rob Queener as Vice President of Operations

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Brentwood, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2021) – IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions, today announced the addition of Rob Queener as Vice President of Operations. Queener will preside over all non-clinical operations at the Company, ensuring the development and implementation of efficient, cost-effective systems that will drive IntellaTriage’s financial and patient care objectives.

Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage is the nation’s leading provider of after-hours nurse triage and telehealth solutions for hospice and home health providers, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and specialty practices. Through customized protocols and cloud-based technology, IntellaTriage provides access to licensed, registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As an integrated partner, IntellaTriage improves the patient experience, while reducing nurse burnout and providing quality after-hours care. Learn more at intellatriage.com.

Contacts:

Meghan Carter

intellatriage@growwithfuoco.com

Source: IntellaTriage

