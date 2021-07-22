IntellaTriage Adds Marine Corps Veteran and Healthcare Management Expert, Rob Queener as Vice President of Operations

Newsfile
Jul 22, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
062921-89004
 

Brentwood, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2021) – IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions, today announced the addition of Rob Queener as Vice President of Operations. Queener will preside over all non-clinical operations at the Company, ensuring the development and implementation of efficient, cost-effective systems that will drive IntellaTriage’s financial and patient care objectives.

Story continues below

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours, nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions, has added Rob Queener as its new VP of Operations.
  • In this role, Queener will preside over all non-clinical operations at the company to help drive IntellaTriage’s financial and patient care objectives.
  • The addition of Queener comes at a pivotal time in the hospice and home health space as providers seek innovative staffing solutions to the ever-growing workforce shortage.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/90978_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage is the nation’s leading provider of after-hours nurse triage and telehealth solutions for hospice and home health providers, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and specialty practices. Through customized protocols and cloud-based technology, IntellaTriage provides access to licensed, registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As an integrated partner, IntellaTriage improves the patient experience, while reducing nurse burnout and providing quality after-hours care. Learn more at intellatriage.com.

Contacts:

Meghan Carter
intellatriage@growwithfuoco.com

Source: IntellaTriage

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90978

#distro

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers