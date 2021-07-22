This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







SAI Released the First Carbon Footprint Report of the Computing Industry to Promote the Industry to 'zero' Carbon Emissions

Article content Beijing, China–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2021) – With the increasing demand for computing power, the development of supercomputing industry also needs to follow the overall goal of carbon neutrality. In this context, SAI Technology, the first technology company integrating clean energy horizontally, also released the SAI Technology 2021 Carbon Footprint Report. SAI technology matrix solves the problem of power energy recovery and reuse in the calculation process, and achieves the goal of carbon neutrality in the calculation industry. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SAI Released the First Carbon Footprint Report of the Computing Industry to Promote the Industry to 'zero' Carbon Emissions Back to video

Article content Supercomputing industry under the goal of carbon neutrality Carbon neutrality refers to the equilibrium state where the total amount of carbon entering and leaving the atmosphere from human activities reaches zero. It is true that zero emissions does not mean no emissions, but rather the “absorption” of one’s own carbon emissions through the use of renewable energy, recyclable materials, energy efficiency, afforestation, carbon capture, etc., to achieve positive and negative offsets to achieve relative zero emissions. Promoting carbon neutrality is of great theoretical and practical significance to China’s modernization, global climate governance, and the construction of community of common destiny for all mankind. The development of social informatization and networking has led to the explosive growth of data. According to Data Age 2025 released by IDC, the annual data generated worldwide will grow from 33 ZB in 2018 to 175 ZB, equivalent to 491 EB per day. In order for Big Data to achieve big value and bring “big technology,” “big profits,” and “big intelligence” to society, there is a need to vigorously develop supercomputing that can solve extremely complex and demanding problems. As an important manifestation of a country’s comprehensive national power, supercomputing is an important part of the national science and technology and innovation system. As the most powerful computer, the fastest computing speed and the largest storage capacity, supercomputing is mostly used in high-tech and cutting-edge technology research, which plays a pivotal role in the country’s industrial upgrading, economic construction, social development and national defense security. Therefore, supercomputing is a strategic high point that countries around the world are competing for.

Article content One of the biggest challenges faced by supercomputers is the power consumption. The world’s fastest Perlmutte computer requires 28.3 megawatts of electricity to run. The operation of a super-scale computer may require 30-50 megawatts of electricity, which is equivalent to the sum of the power consumption of a residential building in a town of 50,000-70,000 people, and the cost of electricity is also high. 10 megawatts of electricity costs $4 million per year. Bitcoin mining is an industry that consumes large amounts of electricity for computing. In fact, with the global trend of carbon neutrality, it will be difficult to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by simply using thermal power for a large amount of computing output as traditional thermal power generation is too high due to its carbon emissions. Many mining companies are already trying to use cleaner renewable energy sources such as hydro, solar and wind for mining to reduce CO2 emissions. However, these energy sources have problems such as instability and are significantly affected by time or seasonal factors. Many companies involved in mining-related activities have even indicated that they will purchase carbon credits or donate to carbon offset organizations to offset the carbon emissions generated by their business operations. Therefore, improving energy efficiency while reducing carbon emissions has become a major concern and a definite trend for the future of this industry.

Article content Based on the whole product cycle, connect with the green future When “carbon-neutral” and “low-carbon” are included in human’s medium and long-term goals, the development of computing power and supercomputing cannot be separated from strong power support. Electricity has become one of the biggest challenges in the computing industry. Promoting green development and carrying out green creation activities have also become the development direction of supercomputing industry. The prerequisite for achieving carbon neutrality is to monitor carbon emission data and analyze carbon footprint and carbon measurement. By comparing with the target, people can find out which links can improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, and finally develop the optimal solution to achieve low or even zero carbon. Founded in 2019, SAI Technologies has been working on issues such as improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions in the computing industry. It is on a mission to build the world’s first horizontally integrated clean energy technology company, providing integrated, all-inclusive business solutions from computing to power to heat. At a time when the global carbon footprint is being taken more seriously, SAI Technologies has released the first carbon footprint report for the supercomputing and digital asset industry. After carefully calculating the carbon emissions at each stage of the entire life cycle of its products, SAI Technology has increased its investment in technology to improve the efficiency of energy use and solve the bottlenecks encountered in the carbon emission process with new technologies. Depending on the seasonal carbon emissions, SAI customizes carbon emission solutions and actively transforms into a low-carbon, green, next-generation technology company.

Article content On June 29th, SAI Technology 2021 Carbon Footprint Report was published. In this report, SAI Technology has formulated a detailed carbon footprint method for products according to the product standards of the official greenhouse gas protocol. It is supported by the extensive data of SAI science and technology operation sites all over the country and even around the world, and internal experts are sent to all sites to check the real operating environment and data collection process. A reliable and correct carbon footprint report is obtained after sorting and summarizing the data. Accurate carbon measurement and analysis of carbon footprint is a key step in the context of global climate change and major strategies announced by various countries. SAI technology integrates environmental protection into every life cycle of the whole industry of the company. According to seasonal changes, SAI formulates energy saving and emission reduction plans. SAI took the lead in taking itself as an example and released the industry’s first carbon footprint report to advocate green and innovation. Of course, the road ahead of SAI is not lonely. In the process of transition to a digital and environment-friendly society, SAI Technology foresees that more and more companies will join in publishing carbon footprint data reports and join the team to formulate corresponding carbon emission reduction strategies. Report Source: https://sai.tech/?p=3789 Media Contact

Contact: Sai Sai

Company Name: Beijing SAI Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://sai.tech/

Email: service@sai.tech To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91061 #distro

