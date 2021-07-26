MOVE Network Showcases Partnerships with UCOLLEX at Ani-Com HK 2021

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Hong Kong, SAR–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2021) – MOVE Network , the NFT aggregator, kick-started its collaboration with UCOLLEX at the 22nd Annual ACGHK Expo 23-26 July 2021.

ACGHK (Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong) is one of the largest annual summer events held in Hong Kong. ACGHK is an expo that showcases a wide selection of animations, comics, games, e-sports, toys, figures, and collectibles.

The MOVE Network x UCOLLEX booth held pride of place at the front of the ACG2021 event stage. During the event, MOVE Network and UCOLLEX announced their strategic partnership. MOVE Network x UCOLLEX intend to launch a NFT Blind Box Series called, “CREATORS COLLIDE.” This collection will be available on Opensea.

The MOVE Network is growing from strength to strength. In the run up to the ACGHK Expo, the MOVE Network community increased tremendously.

The strategic partnership between MOVE Network and UCOLLEX is yet another celebration for the MOVE Network community. The collaboration reinforces MOVE Network’s position as a leading NFT aggregator.

About MOVE Network

MOVE Network is a leading NFT aggregator covering a wide spectrum of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to capture value by using blockchain technologies to trade, stake, create, and auction NFTs. Users can utilize the MOVE Network to own and trade NFT IPs in entertainment, music, artwork, and esports.

