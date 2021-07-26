This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Tego Cyber Inc. Discusses Cyber Threat Intelligence Application Beta Testing and Commercialization with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) (“the Company”), a company that has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tego Cyber Inc. Discusses Cyber Threat Intelligence Application Beta Testing and Commercialization with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video

Article content Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “Tego Cyber is a cyber threat intelligence company,” said Wilkinson. “We are headquartered and located in Las Vegas, Nevada. We incorporated back in September of 2019, and started the research and development of our product, which is a threat intelligence platform,” she continued. “Tego Cyber provides the additional context of the threat data,” added Wilkinson. “We’re also integrating into existing cybersecurity tools, which is a bit of a differentiator as well.” “Where are we at in the development of your application?”, asked Jolly. “About one month ago we started beta testing with a Fortune 500 company and we have now expanded it to include a top ten leading financial institution and some small organizations,” said Wilkinson. “It is very important to get feedback on the look and feel, as well as the data, that we’re providing to our customers,” she explained. “We expect our beta testing to be completed within the next couple of weeks and then we will move on to a commercial launch with our Splunk SIEM integration tool.” “One of the nice things about our integration with Splunk is that they have something called Splunk Base, which is very much like the app marketplace on an iPhone or Android,” continued Wiklinson. “They host applications built for their platform in Splunk Base,” she added. “We will be targeting existing Splunk users through Splunk Base, as well as we will have both an inside sales team and channel partners.”

"If investors would like to learn more about Tego Cyber, what would you suggest?", asked Jolly. "You can always visit our website at tegocyber.com," said Wilkinson. "We are also very active on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin as Tego Cyber," she added. "You could also call our office at 855-939-0100." To close the interview, Wilkinson encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects as they continue to move forward with their cyber threat intelligence application. To hear Shannon Wilkinson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7911490-tego-cyber-inc-discusses-cyber-threat-intelligence-application-beta-testing-and-commercializatio.

About Tego Cyber Inc. Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: 725-726-7840 x 705 (Europe)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Article content Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91188 #distro

