808 Renewable Energy Is Working on Its New Gyrocopter Models

Bradenton, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2021) – 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR ) ("808" or the "Company") today announces the developments of a series of brand-new gyrocopters including a brand-new Side-by-Side Model, an Agro-Gyrocopter model, an amphibian gyrocopter model and a Kevlar-Carbon Fiber model for the international policy & military market.

Article content Image 1 To view an enhanced version of image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/91279_a4ebef14c47bf963_002full.jpg According to Mr. Peter Chen, CFO of the company, “We are one of the only two gyrocopter manufacturers in the U.S., and we are working hard to become the industry leader in the global market. An gyrocopter is also known as a gyroplane or autogyro, it is a type of rotorcraft that uses an unpowered rotor in free autorotation to develop lift. Forward thrust is provided independently by an engine-driven propeller ( push-prop ) located in the rear. While similar to a helicopter rotor in appearance, the gyrocopter’s rotor must have air flowing across the rotor disc to generate rotation, and the air flows upwards through the rotor disc rather than down. Gyrocopter looks like a small helicopter but the main difference is there is no engine turning the main rotor. The rotor simply self-propels (autorotate) due to the way the air flows through it. This, together with a very short landing roll ( STOL / Short Distance Take-off & Landing ), means that a gyrocopter is one of the safest machines for flying. The new generation of professionally designed and constructed gyrocopters is inherently safer than fixed wing and helicopter aircraft of similar size. People asked Why? Because a gyrocopter can descend vertically under full control and land in just few feet ( or meters ) of space, without the complexity or cost of a helicopter. So, a Gyrocopter provides more options in case of emergency than a fixed wing and is less likely to experience a technical failure than a helicopter.”

Article content Image 2 To view an enhanced version of image 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/91279_a4ebef14c47bf963_003full.jpg Mr. David Chen, President & CEO of the Company further states, “We are about to revolutionize the entire gyrocopter industry by combing the utilization of carbon fiber materials and our international supply chain resource. With the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 XWB leading the way, aviation industry manufacturers are progressively making greater use of carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies. Because carbon fiber is stronger than steel, lighter than aluminum, and can be molded into virtually any shape; it’s no wonder that aerospace engineers design their dream planes with carbon fiber composite structural materials. Add reduced fuel costs, improved aerodynamics, and fewer parts requirements, it’s easy to see that carbon fiber is primed to become the preferred aircraft structural material of the future. Nowadays, different composite materials make up around 40% of modern aircraft. It’s no secret that in the aviation industry, the lighter the aircraft, the less expensive it is to operate. Lower weight improves fuel efficiency, which significantly decreases the overall cost to operate planes. Since carbon fiber composites are incredibly strong and stiff for their weight, it makes sense that aircraft manufacturers are leaning more and more in that direction. Using carbon fiber composites to build an airplane reduces its weight by up to 20%, versus the weight of a traditional aluminum plane. For each kilogram (kg) of weight reduction, experts estimate a savings of up to $1 million in costs over the life of the plane. That adds up to enormous savings!”

Article content Image 3 To view an enhanced version of image 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/91279_a4ebef14c47bf963_004full.jpg Image 4 To view an enhanced version of image 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/91279_a4ebef14c47bf963_005full.jpg As per Mr. Abid Farooqui, the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, “Carbon fiber is a material made of carbon atoms that are arranged into long, thin crystals. The arrangement of these crystals makes carbon fiber extremely strong for its thickness, which is less than that of a human hair. Carbon fiber combined with epoxy creates a strong, lightweight composite material that is used widely in many industries.” He further adds, “The strength-to-weight ratio of carbon fiber is astounding. It has a high tensile strength, meaning it’s incredibly resistant to breakage under tension. In aerospace, carbon fiber components can help improve accident survivability. When certain metals come into contact, they can corrode each other. Carbon fiber doesn’t cause corrosion in contact with metals or itself. This means that using carbon fiber in aerospace can improve the longevity of metal parts. Carbon fiber is fairly resistant to chemical exposure as well. It won’t weaken, corrode, or fall apart like other materials when exposed to strong chemicals. Most metals expand and contract based on the temperature of the environment they’re in. In aerospace, metal parts are subject to extremely drastic temperature changes within a few minutes during take-off and landing. Composites such as carbon fiber don’t expand and contract as dramatically when subject to rapid temperature changes, making them more durable than metals.”

Article content Image 5 To view an enhanced version of image 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/91279_a4ebef14c47bf963_006full.jpg There is a short and recent video here :

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YNmVsnnueXg&feature=youtu.be Image 6 To view an enhanced version of image 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7841/91279_a4ebef14c47bf963_007full.jpg Characteristics of Gyrocopter : Easy to fly and enjoy the flying experience.

Because it is in constant autorotation so it can’t stall.

It’s simpler than a helicopter or plane.

Because it’s simpler and can’t stall, so with the right design, it can be safer than a helicopter or plane. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Article content SilverLight International Group SilverLight Aviation, LLC is one of the only two autogyro ( gyrocopter ) aircraft manufacturers in the U.S. and it is based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. Its sister company – SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is an electric reverse-trike vehicle and low-speed EV manufacturer ( WMI # 4S9 & NHTSA # 20744 ) based in Lakewood Ranch ( Bradenton ), Florida. Investor Contact : David Chen, President – (631) 397-1111 ( email : davechen.global@gmail.com ) Website : www.silverlightaviation.com The Company’s electric vehicle division website is currently under construction at the moment, it will be completed by the end of next month : https://silverlightev.com/ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91279 #distro

