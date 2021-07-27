Toronto stackt market to Host the First German Wine Pop-Up 'Berlin Bar'

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2021) – August 1 st to October 31 st 2021, Wines of Germany will launch “The Coolest Wines on Earth” campaign as the official wine partner at Toronto’s stackt market, Canada’s largest shipping container market. As the official wine partner, Wines of Germany will reveal a pop-up wine bar called ‘Berlin Bar’ with an outdoor courtyard lounge.

‘Berlin Bar’ seeks to surprise and delight German wine enthusiasts and newbies alike with a curated discovery menu of more than 30 German sparkling, white, rosé, and red wines. In the spirit of Berlin’s famous nightclub scene, ‘Berlin Bar’ will also host a live DJ to kick up the vibe the first Friday of each month in the courtyard.

The Bar’s wine list will change each month to showcase the diversity, new and modern styles of German wines including Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Silvaner, Gewürztraminer and Pinot Noir. For a fun twist, the stackt team will also be creating special summer drinks with German wines like frozen Bellini and sparkling cocktails. Wines will be served across all licensed patio spaces by the glass and bottle, and offered with culinary menus for dine-in or take-out.

“We are excited to be working with such a unique partner like stackt, with whom we share the same core values, in order to bring the ‘Berlin Bar” wine experience to Toronto. We aim to create a cool vibe and offer an exciting assortment of wines that pair with the diversity of cuisine on offer at stackt,” enthused Michael Schemmel, Canada Market Manager for the German Wine Institute.

Wines on offer at the tasting bar will be available for purchase by the bottle at either LCBO stores, via www.LCBO.com or at the stackt bottle shop. Follow Wines of Germany on Instagram and Facebook @germanwinecanada or on Twitter @germanwineca to stay in the loop and share your Berlin Bar experience with hashtag #zumwohl #germanwine #berlinbar #rieslingrocks #stacktmarket.