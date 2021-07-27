This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: BioLargo Discusses PFAS Commercialization, Garratt-Callahan Partnership, and $1.2 Million in New Engineering Contracts with The Stock Day Podcast

BioLargo Discusses PFAS Commercialization, Garratt-Callahan Partnership, and $1.2 Million in New Engineering Contracts with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) (“the Company”), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. President and CEO of BioLargo Dennis P. Calvert joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BioLargo Discusses PFAS Commercialization, Garratt-Callahan Partnership, and $1.2 Million in New Engineering Contracts with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jolly began the interview by asking Calvert about the Company’s background and current projects. “BioLargo is a science and engineering company helping solve some of the biggest problems that face Earth and our lives, like clean air, clean water.” said Calvert. “We’re a full-service solution provider to industry,” he continued. “Could you give us an update on BioLargo’s PFAS solution and when we’re going to see that come to the market?” asked Jolly. “[PFAS] has become the contaminant of the decade,” explained Calvert as he elaborated on the widespread dangers of PFAS. “Some people say that it is a multi-billion-dollar problem per year, and it’s getting so much attention,” said Calvert. “There is even a bill before Congress called the ‘PFAS Action Act’,” he shared. “We’ve come up with a solution that we call the AEC, and that unit is now heading into the commercial phase,” said Calvert, explaining that BioLargo is receiving contaminated water samples from potential customers for the Company to treat with its technology in initial in-house piloting. “The University of Tennessee has agreed to participate in all of this work, so they will be doing the third-party testing of all of these samples.” Calvert explained that once the Company’s PFAS solution has completed commercial trials, they will begin taking on client projects. “These projects will range from $250,000 to $30 million,” said Calvert. “We present a value proposition to the industry that as far as we can tell is unmatched.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The conversation then turned to the Company’s additional projects. “In our shareholder’s meeting just a few weeks ago, we talked about a very large magnesium project where we’ve taken a waste stream from a mining operation and have shown our client [that we can] convert that to well over a billion in revenue,” said Calvert. “It’s heading into serious negotiations and we’re hoping to bring that to closure in the near future,” he added. “We invented the technology that makes it work.” Mr. Calvert then discussed the company’s partnership with water industry veteran company Garratt-Callahan. “In the next few weeks, we will be delivering test units [to Garratt-Callahan] for the design we have created for solid separation, waste, and waste treatment,” he said. “They believe they can sell something like 25 to 35 units in the first year,” he added. “This is a great situation where our expertise is being [used in] an existing relationship with existing distribution filling a niche in the market where our special talents can be showcased, combined with their special talent of serving customers all over the country.” “[BioLargo] is a dynamic technology and solution driven company that really has itself in a prime position to explode with revenues, drive shareholder value, and we have never been at such an exciting time in the history of the company,” said Calvert. “What does success for BioLargo look like for 2022 and 2023?”, asked Jolly. “Our engineering group just announced a couple of weeks ago that they have landed $1.2 million in new contracts,” Calvert shared. “It really means we are going to grow.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To hear Dennis Calvert’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7912239-biolargo-discusses-pfas-commercialization-garratt-callahan-partnership-and-1-2-million-in-new. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About BioLargo, Inc. BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863 Safe Harbor Act This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo’s (the “Company”) expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company’s products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91307 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston