This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Outrace $ORE, a Popular Game Enables Gamer to Earn Ore: Company CEO

Outrace $ORE, a Popular Game Enables Gamer to Earn Ore: Company CEO

Article content Manila, Philippines–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2021) – In the latest press statement, the NFT racing game Outrace CEO claimed, “Outrace $ORE is an exhilarating game that will send players to an exciting level. Using the token, participants can easily stay glued to the screen because of its fabulous storyline and concept.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Outrace $ORE, a Popular Game Enables Gamer to Earn Ore: Company CEO Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Image 1 To view an enhanced version of image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8199/91367_550b6e22e45529ee_001full.jpg A racer inherently wants to win racing through the busy streets. That is the spirit of the gamer. Using Android or a computer for the thrilling game, the racer can buy from among the many cars running in the streets of Pearl Island using customized ORE currency. Outrace $ORE (BEP-20) is Bitcashpay’s NFT Racing game. The token is really entertaining, keeping one engrossed on the screen while steering clear of the rush in the streets to win the race with his or her car. It is deployed on Binance Smart Chain for a quick transaction with a minimum fee. This popular game enables the gamer to earn ORE. For this, however, the gamer has to be on the conqueror mode by being faster in car racing. One can have a garage for more cars that he may own. This is a rewarding game. The player interaction pattern includes such methods as Player Vs Game termed as Conqueror Mode, Multilateral Competition known as Ranked PVP Race and PVP Pink Slip. You can also monetize this game by using Token to buy a car, use tokens to buy car parts and use ORE to add more cars and to expand your garage. It has several attractive Game Loops including buying, selling or getting cars, going on Conqueror Mode, get Ranked PVP Sprint Race, indulge in Pink Slip Race and face Daily Challenge, Weekly Challenge and Community Challenge.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In Daily Challenge, Weekly Challenge and Community Challenge, the gamer can earn $ORE by completing the racing. There is an NFT Marketplace where you can buy, sell and get cars. The gamer can use BitCashPay $BCP and OUTRACE $ORE to buy cars and spare parts. The tokens can also be used to modify cars for racing. A game aimed at honing your skills besides entertaining you, the NFT Racing Game OUTRACE $ORE (BEP-20) Token enhances your competitiveness. It also empowers your concentration. You also learn to negotiate your racing car from among a large number of cars in the street. Besides, you are playing to earn. It is important to mention here that it is currently on its SEED SALE. Naturally, people can participate in it in large numbers. Those who are interested in profiting from it can participate in the SEED SALE. Such persons can contact admin@outrace.game. The process of contact is easy. One has to send an email for purchase enquiries at the above email ID. Currently, the total supply of 1,000,000,000 $ORE and only 23% of it is for sale. The SEED PRICE has been fixed at $0.005 to benefit a large number of people. The Private Sale Price will be $0.010. The public sale price is $0.015 on LAUNCHPADS. The Listing price on Exchanges will be $0.015. Though the demand is heavy, currently it has a limited supply. Hence, one can act wisely to go for it at the earliest possible time to avoid disappointment. However, the supplies will be enhanced in future.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About the Company The company is engaged in Reward Token in playing. The company, now a very prominent name in car gaming, is based out of New York. It is deployed on Binance Smart Chain for faster transactions and lesser fees. The company facilitates earning of Outrace $ORE as rewards in Playing Bitcashpay’s NFT Racing Game. The gamers can complete the Conquering Mode (Player vs Computer), Ranked PVP Sprint Race and PVP to win over the opponents. Thus, you can get their car as a reward. Media Details – Company : OUTRACE

E-mail : admin@outrace.game

City: Manila

Country: Philippines To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91367 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston