This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Lynx Global Adds Highly Respected China Based Business and Technology Leader to its Strategic Advisory Board

Lynx Global Adds Highly Respected China Based Business and Technology Leader to its Strategic Advisory Board

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2021) – Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation (CSE: LYNX) (OTC Pink: CNONF) (FSE: 3CT0) (“Lynx” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Qin Wang to its Strategic Advisory Board. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lynx Global Adds Highly Respected China Based Business and Technology Leader to its Strategic Advisory Board Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Michael Penner, President and CEO of Lynx, stated, “Recognized as a seasoned expert within Asia business and technology circles, Mr. Qin Wang provides Lynx with a wealth of tactical business implementation knowledge, executive management expertise and diverse industry relationships he has built during an impressive 30+ year career focused on the deployment and development of venture capital and private equity initiatives in Asia. His addition to our Strategic Advisory Board, further solidifies the support shown to Lynx Global by NewMargin Venture Capital (“NewMargin”), and now combines early-stage investment by NewMargin in Lynx with the targeted knowledge transfer that will now be provided to Lynx Global by Mr. Qin Wang to assist the Company with its worldwide roll-out of both near and long-term business initiatives.” Shared Mr. Qin Wang, “In a noticeably short period of time, Lynx has put together a world-class infrastructure of licensed and regulated financial network participants under its organizational umbrella. It is now my pleasure to become directly involved in my strategic advisory role with Lynx to assist the Company as it pursues its strategy to build a payments network and infrastructure that supports multiple forms of payment types and solutions across the globe from its SE Asia based headquarters and operating hub.” ABOUT MR. QIN WANG Mr. Qin Wang has 30-years of venture capital and private equity investment, executive management, and consulting experience in the broader information and technology industry as well as resource, energy, and cleantech industries, in China, Canada, and Japan.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mr. Qin Wang has been a Managing Partner of NewMargin Venture Capital a prominent private equity fund and management company in China, for over ten years. Prior to this, Mr. Qin Wang was involved in managing US dollar-based investment funds, including a 100 million USD VC funds and a 300 million USD growth funds investing in Chinese internet and technology companies, such as PPStream (acquired by IQIYI, IQ listed on NASDAQ), Kugou (acquired by Tencent Music, TME listed on NYSE), Xunlei (XNET listed on NASDAQ), UCWeb (acquired by Alibaba), as well as gold mining companies including Pretium Resources (listed on NYSE and TSX). In recent years, Mr. Qin Wang has focused on managing RMB based Chinese funds, including a 3 billion RMB resource funds investing in mining and energy companies in China, and a 600 million RMB new energy and cleantech funds investing in lithium battery-related resource and material companies in China. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for several of the funds’ portfolio companies. Before joining NewMargin Ventures, Mr. Qin Wang was a principal of LG Investment Ventures. In 2000, he founded and managed an IT consulting firm and mandarin language school in Shanghai. He spent the next ten years working for CGI Group in Canada and Nippon Life Insurance Company in Japan. Through this experience, he has accumulated practical knowledge of business analysis, corporate finance, and management implementation, as well as a strong business network.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ABOUT NEWMARGIN Founded In 1999, it was one of the first venture capitalists in China to engage in venture capital. NewMargin Ventures manages over 35 Billion RMB in assets. During the past 20 years, NewMargin Ventures has invested in more than 300 companies, of which 83 have gone public or have undergone an M&A transaction. NewMargin remains at the forefront of VC management companies in China as referenced by Zerop2ipo, China Venture & Forbes magazines. Headquartered in Shanghai NewMargin has primary offices and funds across China in Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Urumqi, and Hong Kong. ABOUT LYNX DIGITAL GLOBAL FINANCE Lynx seeks to become a leader in financial technology, solutions, and services for large-scale merchants, financial institutions and other B2B industry partners by way of integration to the Lynx digital payment platform. The Company’s payment solutions are powered by a broad suite of payment technologies and services. The Company has targeted banking and fintech relationships in ASEAN and Oceania, a region with a population approaching 700 million, that can provide Lynx a financial network hub location to service and operate a global traditional and digital financial infrastructure. By working with selected banking and/or licensed EMI partners, the Company will be able to offer a digital payment platform with a full suite of payment solutions, which may include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; remittance and forex; and custodial digital asset services, including digital wallet services. The Company seeks organic growth while investigating potential strategic acquisitions that may contribute critical technology applications, additional services, and revenue streams, and that can complement or enhance existing offerings and potentially increase or expedite the path to future profitability. While Lynx believes that significant near-term opportunities exist for the Company’s strategic initiatives, there can be no assurance that goals and objectives will be reached or that any such underlying efforts or agreements will provide successful or positive outcomes should they be implemented.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For more information, please contact:

Michael Penner, CEO

(604) 396-9974

mpenner@lynxglobal.io

www.lynxglobal.io NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation, including the described initiatives of DA5 and the goals and objectives of Lynx. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lynx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures, other costs, or implied future forecasts. The Company further again cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Lynx will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91404 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston