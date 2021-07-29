The Future of Insurance Europe 2021: Official Launch Announcement

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

London, England–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2021) – Reuters Events have today launched their flagship European insurance event, The Future of Insurance Europe 2021 (4-5 th November, Online). This is the largest industry event in Europe bringing together the most influential CEOs, C-suite leadership teams and visionary insurance thought-leaders for real business discussions that truly tackle challenges, develop solutions, set benchmarks, and collectively drive momentum for an exciting future of opportunity.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With an influx of new technology, emerging risk, and customer demands constantly on the rise, insurers must move fast to truly transform their business. The time is now to embrace change, shift from reactive to proactive and emerge from the last year stronger than ever before.

For more details – download the full event brochure today

First release of the industry-leading speakers confirmed in attendance, include:

Thomas Lillelund, CEO EMEA, AIG

Alison Martin, CEO, EMEA, Zurich

Laurent Rousseau, CEO, SCOR

Xavier Veyry, CEO – APAC & Europe , AXA XL

, Hans de Cuyper, CEO, Ageas

Amélie Breitburd, CEO Lloyd’s Europe & EMEA Regional Head, Lloyd’s

Philipp Gmür, CEO, Helvetia Group

Steven Zuanella, Group Chief Digital Officer, Generali

Anna Sweeney, Executive Director of Risk, Operations & General Insurance, Bank of England

David Germain, UK&I Chief Information Officer , RSA

, Fabian Rupprecht, Member of the Management Board & CEO International Insurance, NN Group

Silke Sehm, Member of the Executive Board, Hannover Re

Dr. Frank Grund, Executive Director for Insurance & Pension Funds, BaFin

Désirée Mettraux, CEO, OCC

Ben Luckett, Chief Innovation Officer,Aviva

For more details – download the full event brochure today

Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Europe 2021 is the industry’s most senior strategic conference, uniting 1,000+ CEOs, C-Suite execs, and high-level decision makers from across the insurance value chain to revolutionise insurance, together.

This press release is being issued in association with Reuters Events upcoming flagship insurance conference The Future of Insurance Europe 2021.More information can be found on the website.

Contact: Alex Wilson

Email: alexandra.wilson@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91454

#distro