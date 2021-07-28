VPN Technologies Listing on OTCQB(R) and DTC Eligibility

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2021) – VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN) (OTCQB: SRBBF) (FSE: 6GQ1) (“VPN Technologies”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective July 29, 2021, it will commence trading on the OTCQB® under the symbol, “SRBBF”. The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com .

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

Additionally, the Company announces that concurrent with the listing on the OTCQB®, the Company’s common shares (the “VPN Shares“) are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC“) in the United States.

DTC eligibility allows investors to trade and hold VPN Shares electronically. Investors in the United States benefit by having a faster and more streamlined and efficient method to digitally transfer the VPN Shares. Additionally, underwriters, brokers and other market players that are DTC participants can use the service to purchase or sell VPN Shares through DTC’s automated processes. Having access to DTC services gives the Company greater exposure to the capital markets while at the same time offers various services including greater transparency of the VPN Shares.

About VPN Technologies Inc.

VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact hello@vpntech.ca.

