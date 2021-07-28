DTx Producer Entheo Digital Will Present at the July Psychedelic Capital Event, Hosted by Microdose

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2021) – On Thursday, July 29th, newly founded Digital Therapeutics company will be giving a presentation at Microdose’s Psychedelic Capital Event. Presenting will be the two founding executives Robin Arnott (CEO) and Lyle Maxson (CSO).

“Psychedelic Therapy is the most important movement in mental health right now, and it’s coming at a truly critical moment. These medicines are necessary to support massive psychological healing,” says Robin Arnott, CEO of Entheo Digital. “We’ve been developing SoundSelf as a tool for psychedelic work for years. Now that the world is opening up to psychedelic therapy, we’re ready to support the therapists on the front lines to prepare their clients for deep healing.”

Arnott and Maxson will be sharing insights into the powerful role that digital experiences, or “technodelics,” can play in psychedelic healing.

To watch their session, tune in to Psychedelic Capital on Thursday, July 29th at 1pm Pacific. You can use the code “ENTHEODIGITAL” for a free ticket.

