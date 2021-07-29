Yangaroo Music Expands into US Hispanic and LATAM Broadcast Markets

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2021) – YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) (the "Company"), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced its music division has entered into an agreement with monitorLATINO and radioNOTAS. The agreement will enhance Yangaroo's delivery network for promotional music releases across the USA, Central and South American radio markets.

Article content YANGAROO will add to its services using monitorLATINO’s tracking airplay service, and also radioNOTAS’ radio promotion services, to provide premium radio release packages to its members. These services also extend Yangaroo’s music and video releases to radio and TV broadcasters serving the US Hispanic market, and now across the Central and South American territories. “The YANGAROO, monitorLATINO and radioNOTAS partnership is now the driving force behind promotional music distribution across the US Hispanic and LatAm markets,” said Juan Carlos Hidalgo, CEO of monitorLATINO. “Our combined solution will help all Latin music artists and labels to get their music considered, promoted, and tracked on air as fast and as efficiently as possible.” monitorLATINO is a leader in promotional music services in the US Hispanic and LatAm market, monitoring airplay and publishing airplay charts for radio stations across the United States, Central and South America. radioNOTAS provides access to music releases for placement ready for air play and is the preeminent online trade publication for the Mexican and the US Hispanic radio industry. “Latin music is a fast-growing segment of the industry, and we are excited to extend Yangaroo’s network for its members. Helping record labels and artists getting their music and videos to the radio broadcasters locally and abroad as quickly and easily as possible is key to our mission. We could not have chosen better partners with monitorLATINO and radioNOTAS,” said Adam Hunt, SVP, Entertainment, Yangaroo.

Article content “Yangaroo continues to build strong relationships and invest in the Latin music industry to identify and understand the needs and challenges of each unique market. Partnering with monitorLATINO and radioNOTAS is a clear statement that Yangaroo is ready to become the Latin industry’s one-stop-shop for promotional music distribution for all music artists,” said Johan Gil, Account Relations Manager for Latin America. Watch for the official launch to be announced at the Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 in Miami the week of September 20th. In this event, in which the Latin music industry will congregate, YANGAROO, monitorLATINO and radioNOTAS will raffle radio campaigns to independent musicians attending the event. About YANGAROO Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a modern, secure cloud-based platform that provides the foundation for various business to business work-flow challenges in media distribution across the advertising, music and entertainment industry. YANGAROO’s network cover North, Central and South America, with additional licensees in Ireland and South Africa. Staff are located everywhere, and has its main offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTC Pink: YOOIF.

Article content About Monitor Latino Monitor Latino (stylised monitorLATINO) is a singles chart founded in 2003 which ranks songs on chart based on airplay across radio stations in Latin American countries and Hispanic radio stations in the United States using the Radio Tracking Data, LLC in real time. Monitor Latino started monitoring radio stations in Mexico and the United States in 2003. The company later expanded into other Latin American markets, and currently it monitors radio stations and issues music charts for 18 countries. # # # Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company’s acquisition strategy, the impact of the acquisition, expected total consideration, and expected synergies. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. # # # For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Dom Kizek

Ph: (416) 534 0607 #162

dom.kizek@yangaroo.com For Yangaroo Music Business Inquiries:

Johan Gil

Ph: (416) 534 0607 #158

Johan.gil@yangaroo.com For monitorLATINO:

Juan Carlos Hidalgo, President

jchidalgo@monitorlatino.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91491 #distro

