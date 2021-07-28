Lumino Ceremony: Building the Privacy Protection Infrastructure

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2021) – PlatON, a privacy AI computing network which is committed to building a decentralized collaborative artificial intelligence network and global brain, is promoting the democratization of artificial intelligence and establishing a secure general artificial intelligence. The bottom layer of its decentralized privacy protection infrastructure is based on Zero-Knowledge Proof.

What is Zero-Knowledge Proof

Zero-Knowledge Proof is a cryptographic technology to realize privacy protection authentication. The prover needs to make the verifier believe that he knows or owns a message, without disclosing any information about message which is to be confirmed. For example, if the prover wants to prove that he knows the safe box password without revealing it, he can just show some items existing in the safe box that everyone knows.

This process is Zero-Knowledge Proof. The proof needs an initial credible setting (some items existing in the safe box that everyone knows), namely a series of public parameters to help the prover build Zero-Knowledge Proof.

Deficiency of Zero-Knowledge Proof

As a cryptographic technology with both privacy protection and authentication capability, Zero-Knowledge Proof is widely used to realize transaction verification under hidden business details in blockchain. The Zero-Knowledge Proof system applied in the blockchain field is mainly a cryptographic algorithm called “zk-SNARKs”. At present, the existing classic zk-SNARKs algorithms include GGPR13, PGHR13, Groth16, GM17, and new generation algorithms such as Sonic, Marlin, Plonk, which support updating public parameters. The current version of ZCash, a well-known private cryptographic currency, uses Groth16 algorithm.

From the above “safe box”, we can see that the premise for the correct operation of this kind of algorithm is existing a series of random trusted parameters. However, randomized parameters will not come out of thin air and there is no trusted third party in the blockchain. Parameters created by centralized third parties can be reconstructed in theory, and it is possible to forge proofs, which may destroy the underlying security in PlatON. Imagine that if a specific institution informed the verifier of the storage of the items in the safe box, the institution and the prover could collude and use this secret information to falsify the illusion that the prover knew the safe box password.