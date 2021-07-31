This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Sharjah, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – July 31, 2021) – In this article, Matteo Pittaluga, co-founder of Marketing Genius along with Fabio Gallerani, shares some insights on the methodology his school has been using for successfully training thousands ofprofessionals through distance learning during the global pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Matteo Pittaluga Shares the E-learning Methodology that Made Marketing Genius One of the Most Innovative Schools in 2021 According to GFEL Back to video

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/91550_intervista.jpg When the SARS COV-2 pandemic started, many people discovered the importance of social distancing; the digitalization of many jobs increased and companies began to require professional workers dedicated to the field of online marketing. Matteo stated that the pandemic has radically changed many aspects of our society. 1) What impact had it on you mentally, economically, and on your school as an institution?” “The pandemic initially disrupted some of our projects, especially regarding in-person training events; just before the pandemic emergency began, we had organized a very important meeting with our students and staff in Bologna.” “After the first few weeks of disorientation, at my school we realized that the digitalization of the various types of business was the only way forward. Without knowing it, we had already been building a “pandemic proof” activity for a few years, ready to train tens of thousands of professionals on digital marketing thanks to e-learning, just as companies were starting to demand such occupational figures.” “The pandemic accelerated a process for which we were already prepared in advance; it was more a question of designing new training models, which within a few weeks would allow even students starting from scratch to acquire specific skills for the digital world.”

Article content “Unlike traditional universities and training centers, we already had a digital business, both in terms of the internal organization of our staff and the training provided externally to our students.” We realized that these professional profiles were essential for many companies in need of momentum, in a global context of upheaval for (almost) all types of business. Some action had to be taken before the crisis became too severe and led many companies to close down.” 2) What actions have you taken to help your students enhance their skills in such a rapidly changing market? “We introduced an innovative methodology, based on ‘guided simulations‘: essentially, students were divided into virtual rooms of 10-15 people each, supervised by tutors. The simulation took place every Thursday and allowed students to put into practice what they had learned in the previous lesson; for example, they optimized company websites and prepared Facebook ads.” “Most importantly, the simulations took place on the accounts of real companies, allowing the students to gather concrete feedback on the validity of their approaches, refining them along the way. The tutors, in any case, supervised all the work done preventing the students from making any major mistakes.” “The platform at the heart of our whole project was the SMM Academy, which was designed to train qualified and certified social media managers in just 8 weeks. So far, we have trained over 700 professionals.”

Article content 3) What results have your students achieved in terms of professional skills acquired and job opportunities? “In just a few weeks, our students have learned how to approach little and medium-sized companies with the most appropriate digital strategies.” “In particular, they have acquired important bases on: Post creation on social media

Graphic and design on a basic level, enough to create cover pictures and images for Facebook/Instagram accounts

Website optimization for e-commerce stores In addition, as they saw the results progressively obtained, they increased their level of self-esteem and were able to present themselves to companies as competent professionals.” “Their empowerment brought them to handling job interviews successfully and being able to promote themselves online as Social Media Managers, many of them even got their first clients before the end of the program.” “According to Marketing Genius’ philosophy, the development of skills must go hand in hand with the development of a strong mindset, that’s why we tried our best to create a motivatingenvironment: our method helps students to transform themselves by working not only on their skills but also on their self-confidence. This year we have been awarded by the Global Forum for Education & Learning (GFEL) as one of the top 50 institutions in the world thanks to our innovative training methods, this is the confirmation that we are on the right way and our focus on helping our students succeed in their careers and life is paying off.”

Article content About the Company Marketing Genius is an online business school specialized in providing digital marketing education. Founded in 2016 by Matteo Pittaluga and Fabio Gallerani, Marketing Genius grew rapidly in the past few years until becoming one of the largest studying platform in Italy and point of reference for business owners and professionals interested in acquiring digital marketing skills to promote their brand online. Marketing Genius is an accredited institution by ASIC (Accreditation Service for International Colleges) and has been awarded in 2021 by the Global Forum for Education & Learning as one of the most innovative schools in the world. CONTACT: Marketing Genius | ALLINNERS LLC

