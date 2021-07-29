Therma Bright Files Application to the OTCQB and DTC Clearing







Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2021) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer of its smart-enabled AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that it has applied for OTCQB listing and full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Article content Therma Bright Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol THRBF. The OTCQB is an upgraded marketplace tier for entrepreneurial and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. B. Riley Securities will be acting as the Company’s OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the company on the OTC markets website. DTC eligibility will reduce costs and accelerate the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers enabling the company’s common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of brokerage firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

Article content About Therma Bright Inc. Therma Bright, developer of the AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, is a progressive medical diagnostic and device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today’s most important medical and healthcare challenges. The Company’s initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTC Pink: THRBF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com. Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO

rfia@thermabright.com Follow us on Twitter FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements relate to future events such as development and commercialization of a rapid COVID-19 viral assay and related instrumentation. as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Article content Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91558 #distro

