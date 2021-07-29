Hut 8 Mining Corp., Digital Asset Mining Pioneers, CEO Clip Video

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2021) – Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (NASDAQ: HUT) – CEO, Jaime Leverton speaks on the Company’s innovation in the bitcoin space.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/hut-8-digital-asset-mining-pioneers-ceo-clip-90sec/

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (NASDAQ: HUT)

Hut 8 Mining is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jul 31st – Aug 1st, 2021.

hut8mining.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Contact:

Trina Schlingmann

(604) 664-7401 x 5

trina@b-tv.com

