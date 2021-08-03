Sylla Gold Announces Changes to Management

Bedford, Nova Scotia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2021) – Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG.H) (the “ Company “) announces that in conjunction with the Company’s recent recapitalization and reorganization phase, Mr. Regan Isenor, a director of the Company, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective August 3, 2021. Mr. Jean-Francois Lalonde, the Company’s former President and CEO, will continue as a director and has been appointed Chairman.

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla Gold stated, “Sylla Gold would like to sincerely thank Francois for his years of leadership, including, most recently guiding the Company through the recapitalization and restructuring process. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with Mr. Lalonde in his capacity as Chairman.”

Regan Isenor, a director of the Company, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Isenor holds a B.A. from Acadia University and Master’s in Project Management from St Mary’s University. Formerly CEO of MegumaGold, Mr. Isenor has over 14 years of experience in exploration projects around the world with publicly traded companies involved in the resource sector. Prior to joining MegumaGold Corp., in June of 2018, Regan was involved with various international projects in Turkey (Menderes), West Africa (Burkina Faso, (Bissa Hill deposit), Mali (Siribaya Gold project), Ireland (Zinc), Northern Ontario and Nova Scotia. Mr. Isenor served on the executive and was a past president of the Mining Society of Nova Scotia.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: risenor@syllagold.com

