BTV Investor Alert Video: GameSquare Esports Inc. - New Acquisition with Ties to the Dallas Cowboys

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2021) – GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) – GameSquare Esports is excited about its recent acquisition of Complexity Gaming, a tier-one esports organization based out of Frisco, Texas.
https://b-tv.com/gamesquare-esports-new-acquisition-investor-alert-60sec/
GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ)
GameSquare Esports is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug 2ndto Aug 15th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.
www.gamesquare.com
