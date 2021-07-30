BTV Investor Alert Video: GameSquare Esports Inc. - New Acquisition with Ties to the Dallas Cowboys

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2021) – GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) – GameSquare Esports is excited about its recent acquisition of Complexity Gaming, a tier-one esports organization based out of Frisco, Texas.

https://b-tv.com/gamesquare-esports-new-acquisition-investor-alert-60sec/

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ)

GameSquare Esports is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug 2ndto Aug 15th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.gamesquare.com

