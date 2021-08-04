Datametrex Bids on $40M AI Contract in Canada

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2021) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into bidding process under a Requests for Proposals ( “RFP” ) on an Artificial Intelligence ( “AI” ) contract in Canada.

Datametrex has passed the second round of scrutiny in a Canadian AI bid. The value of the contract is approximately $40 million. The binding bid remains subject to meeting all criterias on technical merit and ability to deliver in accordance with the bid procedures and deadlines.

“Canada is an important market for the Company’s AI business and we are pleased to enter into this bidding process on this contract supporting expansion of artificial intelligence in Canada while continuing our global roll-out activities and the introduction of even further technologically advanced Ai to the market,” stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com