Back Market Named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2021) – Fast Company today announced its annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Back Market, the company behind the world’s largest refurbished electronics marketplace, was recognized for its investment in a culture of innovation, inclusion and big ideas. With a mission to restore trust and desire for refurbished devices, Back Market needs creative and bold thinkers working throughout the organization.

Key Takeaways:

Back Market continues to invest in workplace programs to foster innovation and inclusion.

The company makes corporate culture a priority which has enabled explosive growth and expansion.

Back Market is currently hiring leading-edge thinkers for several positions in its New York and Paris offices.

About Back Market:

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the world’s leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 13 countries (including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, and more recently, Portugal, Japan, Finland and Ireland). It employs a team of 480 employees and counting across its 4 offices located in New York, Berlin, Paris and Bordeaux.

